Myers admits crying to Steph after Warriors exit announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

In stepping down as Warriors general manager after the 2022-23 NBA season, Bob Myers knew there was one person he would miss as much, if not more than anyone else.

Steph Curry.

The perennial superstar led Myers' Warriors to four NBA championships during his tenure as general manager, and above all else, was an upstanding person, a relationship Myers coveted.

Myers joined former NBA star JJ Reddick on the latest episode of his "The Old Man & the Three" podcast, where he discussed why he knew he'd miss being around Curry after deciding to step down from his position last summer.

"When I decided I was leaving, I went to see him for dinner. I cried when I told him I was done," Myers recalled. "Mostly because I felt like I wasn't going to see him every day. Not because I'm 'giving up another chance to win a championship.' None of that. It was more like this person's not going to be in my life as much as they used to be and I'm doing this to myself.

"Because he's such a good person, such a good light. He's a light that I got to show up and be around ... it's tough, I do miss him. I miss the guy. He's a genuine article. People that think he's like that for the cameras or 'he's not really that nice a guy.' That's crap, he is man."

After Myers officially stepped down at the end of June last year, he signed with ESPN as an NBA analyst, appearing on a number of the network's shows, including "NBA Countdown."

He since has covered a handful of Curry and the Warriors' primetime games and likely is in frequent communication with his former star player, but it's safe to assume he's not around his longtime friend nearly as much as he would like to be.

