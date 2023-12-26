Murray claims Jokic deserves foul calls like he received vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Nuggets center Nikola Jokić's game-high 18 free-throw attempts stole the show in Denver's 120-114 win over Golden State on Monday at Ball Arena.

However, after the game, Jokić's teammate Jamal Murray voiced that he felt the two-time MVP's frequent visits to the free throw line were warranted.

"[Jokić] does a great job, man. You see his arms everywhere? Those are fouls," Murray told reporters following Monday's game. "I think he gets beat up down there, kind of similar to like how Dwight Howard used to. Such a big body, it's hard to call every foul, I understand, but when he's going into his shooting motion at least -- They can only do so much and [Jokić] can only do so much.

"[Jokić] can only do so much, so I think we got to just keep feeding him and [Jokić has] got to continue to be aggressive. that's another thing, not looking for the foul, but just playing the game and getting to his spots. Stuff like that."

Jokić's jarring number of free throws did not go unnoticed by the Warriors and coach Steve Kerr, who offered stark criticism of how the game was officiated while addressing the media following Monday's loss.

"I have no problem with the officials themselves. All across the league we have really good officials," Kerr told reporters in Denver. "I have a problem with the way we are legislating defense out of the game. That's what we're doing in the NBA. The way we're teaching officials, we're just enabling players to BS their way to the foul line.

"If I were a fan, I wouldn't have wanted to watch the second half of that game. It was disgusting. It was just baiting refs into calls. But the refs have to make those calls because that's how they're taught.

"The players are really smart in this league. For over the last decade or so, they've gotten smarter and smarter. And we have enabled the players, and they are taking full advantage. It's a parade to the free-throw line, and it was disgusting to watch."

"If I were a fan, I wouldn't have wanted to watch the second half of that game. It was disgusting."



Steve Kerr believes the NBA has legislated defense out of the game pic.twitter.com/KdSwQByhTh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 25, 2023

Jokić had a rough night shooting from the floor, making just four of his 12 attempts from the field in Monday's game against the Warriors. However, the All-Star big man's ability to convert on all 18 of his free throw attempts left him with 26 points in the contest, the second-highest total in the game behind Murray's 28.

In contrast, the Warriors as a team attempted just 23 free throws total, with superstar point guard Steph Curry taking just one free throw attempt in the entire game.

After seeing their five-game winning streak end, the Warriors shift their focus towards a seven-game homestand that kicks off with a clash against the Miami Heat on Thursday night at Chase Center.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast