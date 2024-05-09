Murphy appointed Queen of the South manager

[SNS]

Peter Murphy has been appointed Queen of the South manager on a two-year deal after leaving Annan Athletic.

Murphy replaces Marvin Bartley, who left Palmerston by mutual consent on Sunday.

Queens finished the season seventh in Scottish League 1, two points above Annan.

Last season, Irishman Murphy led Annan into the third tier for the first time in their history by beating Clyde on aggregate in the play-off final.

"I am delighted to get an opportunity to work in full-time football," said Murphy, who was at Annan for seven years.

"It has been a dream of mine since moving into management. I would like to say a big thank you to Annan Athletic in the way they have handled everything in both my time at Galabank and since the decision that I will be moving to their football neighbours.

"It’s been a bit of a whirlwind with the season just finishing on Saturday to now getting ready to build a squad that will represent my style of football on the park."

Queens director Jim McLinden said: "With Marvin leaving, it was important that we moved quickly to find a replacement. By bringing Peter in, it gives him the summer to build and prepare for the next campaign. We are delighted to have Peter on board, kick starting the preparations for next season."