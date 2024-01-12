How much will new OU offensive coordinator Seth Littrell, other assistants, make in 2024?

New OU offensive coordinator Seth Littrell’s three-year, $1.1 million contract was approved Friday by the school’s board of regents.

Littrell’s deal, which runs through the 2026 season, includes a $285,000 base salary and additional and outside income of $815,000 per season.

The contract is set to increase by $50,000 each season and includes performance bonuses, including a $90,000 bonus should the Sooners win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Littrell’s new deal was one of several among OU assistants approved by the board at their meeting in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma Sooners offensive coordinator Seth Littrell is pictured during football practice in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

One of the assistants not on the list for a contract approval was expected defensive coordinator Zac Alley.

Alley’s hire as Ted Roof’s replacement has not been made official but the announcement is expected in the coming days.

Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione wouldn't comment on when he anticipated the defensive coordinator hire to be made official but indicated that he was confident in the progress the program was making in making the hire.

OU President Joseph Harroz said an extension for Sooners head coach Brent Venables would be examined at a later date.

Despite losing both coordinators, the rest of Venables' staff has remained intact thus far.

"I think it's huge," Castiglione said of the stability. "Absolutely huge. And having had a chance to visit with all of our assistant coaches, I think they feel the same thing, that it's important to keep a great chemistry, which this staff has, and certainly a massive reason for that chemistry is the head coach."

After going 6-7 in Venables' first season, the Sooners went 10-3 in 2023 in their final Big 12 season before making the leap to the SEC next season.

OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley speaks during a media day for the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) football team in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

The biggest increase Friday came to Joe Jon Finley, the Sooners’ tight ends coach who was also named co-offensive coordinator following the departure of Jeff Lebby to take the head coaching job at Mississippi State.

Finley received an extension through the 2026 season and a $380,000 raise, bringing him to $900,000 annually.

Safeties coach Brandon Hall was given an extension through the 2025 season with a $150,000 raise to $500,000.

Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones was extended through the 2025 season with a $94,000 raise to $664,000.

Running backs coach DeMarco Murray’s contract was extended through the 2025 season with a $75,000 raise that brings his salary to $575,000.

Co-defensive coordinator and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates’ contract was extended through the 2026 season and he was given a $35,000 increase to $700,000 annually.

Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh’s contract was extended through the 2025 season with a $50,000 increase to $870,000.

Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis was given an extension through the 2026 season with a $50,000 raise to $650,000.

Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai was given a $50,000 raise through the 2025 season, bringing his salary to $750,000.

Strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt was given a seal through the 2025 season with a $50,000 raise as well.

"We're in the most dynamic, disruptive, unusual, chaotic time that college athletics has ever experienced," Castiglione said. "I don't even think there's a close second. That being said, there's challenges that we face that really don't have a previous blueprint or experiences to follow.

"I think what our leadership characteristic has always included is being thoughtful, proactive, looking over the horizon trying to do things that we believe are in the best interests of the program to put ourselves in a better position as we go forward."

