OU football: Sooners' legacy Casey Thompson commits to Sooners

NORMAN — Casey Thompson played for two of OU's biggest rivals.

Now, the Sooners' legacy and former Southmoore and Newcastle standout will finish his career in Norman.

Thompson, who has played for Texas, Nebraska and Florida Atlantic, committed to the Sooners on Thursday, he announced on X (formerly knows as Twitter) on Thursday night.

Thompson is expected to be the Sooners' backup quarterback behind Jackson Arnold in 2024, and gives them a reserve with plenty of experience in case Arnold is injured or is ineffective.

In five seasons across the three schools, Thompson has thrown for 5,338 yards and 52 touchdowns with 24 interceptions. He's also run for 10 scores.

Thompson's father, Charles, played quarterback for the Sooners in the late-1980s and his brother, Kendal, played at OU from 2011-13.

Former Oklahoma prep star Casey Thompson is transferring from Texas to Nebraska.

With starter Dillon Gabriel transferring to Oregon and Davis Beville heading to South Carolina, the Sooners were solid with Arnold as their starter but needed to add experience at the position.

They have that in Thompson, who was the backup to Sam Ehlinger for two seasons at Texas before taking over as the Longhorns' starter early in the 2021 season.

Thompson got off to a blistering start against the Sooners in the 2021 Red River Rivalry, helping Texas to a 28-7 lead after one quarter with three touchdown passes.

He finished the game with 388 yards and five touchdowns through the air but freshman Caleb Williams took over for the Sooners and led OU to a 55-48 comeback victory.

After that season, he transferred to Nebraska,, where he was 14 of 20 for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Cornhuskers' 49-14 loss to OU.

In May, he transferred once again, this time to Florida Atlantic. After starting the first three games of the season, Thompson suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and missed the remainder of the season, opening the door for one more college season.

Thompson becomes the second former Longhorns player on OU's roster, joining wide receiver Brenen Thompson (no relation).

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Casey Thompson, son of former OU QB Charles, commits to Sooners