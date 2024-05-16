How much might it cost Philadelphia Eagles fans to watch every game this year?

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles 2024 season schedule was released Wednesday and many fans might already be planning their at-home tailgates with the Eagles airing on six different networks this year.

If you are one of these fans, here’s a guide on how to watch every game this season.

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce joining ESPN; report

Without cable, COZI TV will cost about $75 to watch with FUBO, $76 with Hulu Live TV only, or about $35 with YouTube TV, with each prize representing the monthly payment. You can however get a free 7-day trial of Fubo. Alternatively, cable starts at an average of $30-$50 a month in Pennsylvania, according to cabletv.com.

You will need some type of service, whether through a cable provider or a streaming service, to watch the FOX, NBC, and CBS games.

Peacock costs a base fee of $5.99 a month or you can pay an additional $6 a month for Peacock Premium Plus with “almost no adds”.

Prime Video costs $8.99 a month with ads and $11.98 a month without ads.

According to some reports, it is estimated to cost about $850 to watch every NFL game this upcoming season. To watch every Philadelphia Eagles game in the 2024 season, fans could have to pay an estimated $495.

Cable – estimate of $40 a month for a year = $480

Peacock – $5.99 for the month of September

Prime Video – $8.99 for the month of November

Here’s how to watch each Eagles game this upcoming season:

Preseason (all times in EDT)

All games can be listened to on 94WIP

Game 1: Friday, Aug. 9 at Baltimore Ravens, 7:03 pm

TV: COZI

Game 2: Thursday, Aug. 15 at New England Patriots, 7 p.m.

TV: NBC 10

Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 24 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

TV: NBC10

Regular season

Week 1: Friday, Sept. 6 vs. Green Bay Packers (in Brazil), 8:15 p.m.

Streaming: Peacock

Week 2: Monday, Sept. 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 22 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

TV: FOX

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

TV: FOX

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 13 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

TV: FOX

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20 at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

TV: FOX

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 27 at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 10 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Week 11: Thursday, Nov. 14 vs. Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m.

Streaming: Prime Video

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 1 at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.

TV: FOX

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22 at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.

TV: FOX

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 29 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Week 18: TBD vs. New York Giants

TBD

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.