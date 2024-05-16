How much might it cost Philadelphia Eagles fans to watch every game this year?
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles 2024 season schedule was released Wednesday and many fans might already be planning their at-home tailgates with the Eagles airing on six different networks this year.
If you are one of these fans, here’s a guide on how to watch every game this season.
Without cable, COZI TV will cost about $75 to watch with FUBO, $76 with Hulu Live TV only, or about $35 with YouTube TV, with each prize representing the monthly payment. You can however get a free 7-day trial of Fubo. Alternatively, cable starts at an average of $30-$50 a month in Pennsylvania, according to cabletv.com.
You will need some type of service, whether through a cable provider or a streaming service, to watch the FOX, NBC, and CBS games.
Peacock costs a base fee of $5.99 a month or you can pay an additional $6 a month for Peacock Premium Plus with “almost no adds”.
Prime Video costs $8.99 a month with ads and $11.98 a month without ads.
According to some reports, it is estimated to cost about $850 to watch every NFL game this upcoming season. To watch every Philadelphia Eagles game in the 2024 season, fans could have to pay an estimated $495.
Cable – estimate of $40 a month for a year = $480
Peacock – $5.99 for the month of September
Prime Video – $8.99 for the month of November
Here’s how to watch each Eagles game this upcoming season:
Preseason (all times in EDT)
All games can be listened to on 94WIP
Game 1: Friday, Aug. 9 at Baltimore Ravens, 7:03 pm
TV: COZI
Game 2: Thursday, Aug. 15 at New England Patriots, 7 p.m.
TV: NBC 10
Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 24 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.
TV: NBC10
Regular season
Week 1: Friday, Sept. 6 vs. Green Bay Packers (in Brazil), 8:15 p.m.
Streaming: Peacock
Week 2: Monday, Sept. 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 22 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.
TV: FOX
Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.
TV: FOX
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 13 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.
TV: FOX
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20 at New York Giants, 1 p.m.
TV: FOX
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 27 at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m.
TV: CBS
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 10 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.
TV: CBS
Week 11: Thursday, Nov. 14 vs. Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m.
Streaming: Prime Video
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 1 at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m.
TV: CBS
Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.
TV: FOX
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m.
TV: FOX
Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22 at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.
TV: FOX
Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 29 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.
TV: FOX
Week 18: TBD vs. New York Giants
TBD
