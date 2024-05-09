How much will it cost to see Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark at home? Not that much actually.

If you want to see the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark this season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tickets will be inexpensive compared to the rest of the WNBA.

According to Bookies.com, the average price for a family of four to see the Fever play at home is $180.64. That includes four tickets ($117.80), parking ($15), two beers ($15.84), two sodas ($10) and four hot dogs ($22).

Compared to the rest of the league, that is a good deal, Bookies.com notes. The WNBA average for a family of four is $274.04 and the most expensive price tag is $418.20 to see the Washington Mystics at home.

The Fever play their final exhibition game Thursday at home against the Atlanta Dream.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Price of home tickets to Indiana Fever games rank lowest in WNBA