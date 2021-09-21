Michigan State football's Mel Tucker news conference: Live updates at 12:30 p.m.

Ranked for the first time since late September of 2019, the Michigan State Spartans football team is just a few days away from getting into the meat of their Big Ten conference schedule as they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night.

Head coach Mel Tucker will be speaking with the media at 12:30 p.m. as he reviews the victory over Miami and looks ahead to Nebraska.

BIG APPLE BOUND?: Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker III is a Heisman Trophy sleeper

SPARTANS AND WOLVERINES LOOKIN GOOD: Big Ten football winners and losers: Mel Tucker rising, as is Michigan football's offense

Live updates

