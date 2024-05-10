MSU Football offers Texas 3-star DE Sheldon Rice

Michigan State football has extended an offer to a three-star edge rusher from the Lone Star State.

Sheldon Rice of Fulshear, Texas announced on Thursday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. He is a three-star prospect in the 2025 class.

Rice ranks as the No. 41 edge rusher and No. 548 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 93 player from Texas.

Rice has received offers from 20 schools, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer Rice includes Houston, Arizona, Baylor, Cal, Kansas, Kansas State, Pitt, SMU, TCU and Texas Tech.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire