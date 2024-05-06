MSU football lands edge transfer Ty Gillison from Cincinnati
Michigan State football has picked up a massive transfer portal commitment from Ty Gillison, an edge transfer from Cincinnati. He is the younger brother of former MSU tight end Trenton Gillison.
Gillison is a 6-foot-4, 240 pound OLB/DE hybrid that will be a perfect scheme fit in MSU’s new look defense, that uses an OLB/DE hybrid as an edge to convert their defensive look from a 4-2-5 to a 3-3-5 and vise versa.
As a redshirt freshman, in his one season with the Bearcats, Gillison recorded 15 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and had one pass defended.
Blessed † pic.twitter.com/F82QuCKxSF
— Ty Gillison (@tylergillison_) May 6, 2024
Gillison will bring three years of eligibility to East Lansing with him.
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.