MSU football lands edge transfer Ty Gillison from Cincinnati

Michigan State football has picked up a massive transfer portal commitment from Ty Gillison, an edge transfer from Cincinnati. He is the younger brother of former MSU tight end Trenton Gillison.

Gillison is a 6-foot-4, 240 pound OLB/DE hybrid that will be a perfect scheme fit in MSU’s new look defense, that uses an OLB/DE hybrid as an edge to convert their defensive look from a 4-2-5 to a 3-3-5 and vise versa.

As a redshirt freshman, in his one season with the Bearcats, Gillison recorded 15 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and had one pass defended.

Gillison will bring three years of eligibility to East Lansing with him.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire