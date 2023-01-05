It appears there will be at least one notable shakeup on the Michigan State football coaching staff.

Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline is reporting that Michigan State defensive lineman coach Marco Coleman is leaving the Spartans to return to Georgia Tech. No formal announcement has been made by Michigan State football at the publishing time of this post.

Coleman spent one season as Michigan State’s defensive lineman coach after joining the Spartans’ coaching staff before the 2022 season. He was previously at Georgia Tech from 2019 – 2021 under previous head coach Geoff Collins.

Coleman played his college ball at Georgia Tech so there are obvious ties to the Yellow Jackets that make this move not shocking. However, it’s not an ideal loss for the Spartans with Coleman appearing to be a solid position coach and strong recruiter for Michigan State.

Click on the tweet below to read the complete story from Quinlan on Coleman’s departure from Michigan State:

Former #GaTech DL and NFL star Marco Coleman will return to coach the DL for the Jackets under Brent Key. Coleman left last year for Michigan State where he coached the whole DL in 2022. Big pickup for the Jackets.https://t.co/pZxONxtZgx pic.twitter.com/ZEUOCkJ9RZ — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) January 4, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

List

Three positions Michigan State football should target before National Signing Day

More Football!

MSU DL coach Marco Coleman reportedly leaving Spartans for Georgia Tech Michigan State football RB Elijah Collins enters NCAA transfer portal MSU football offers 2025 5-star LB, UGA commit Jadon Perlotte

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire