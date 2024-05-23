MSU assistant coach Chad Kurmel competing in Senior PGA Championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This past weekend, Xander Schauffele won the PGA championship in Louisville, Kentucky, and this week in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the Senior PGA Championship is taking place.

The field will feature Michigan State men’s golf assistant coach Chad Kurmel, who has been on staff full-time with the Spartans since 2022 and has been a PGA professional for more than 20 years.

Last August in Hidden River, which is near Petosky, Kurmel finished in the top eight of the sectional senior championship. It led to him competing in the National Senior Club Professional Championship down in Flordia in October.

A finish in the top 35, of the club pros, led to him earning a bid to this week’s event in Benton Harbor.

“My big goal is to be the low club pro out of the 35,” Kurmel said. “Best all of them and that way I can be up there at the trophy presentation with the winner at the end.”

Kurmel will tee off at 7:15 a.m. in the first round on Thursday.







