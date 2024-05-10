Moyes 'comfortable' with West Ham departure

David Moyes has been in charge at West Ham since December 2019 (Ben Stansall)

David Moyes says he is "comfortable" with his departure from West Ham and how the issue was dealt with as the club prepare to appoint his successor at the London Stadium.

Moyes hoped to hold talks about his future after the final game of the campaign but the club announced earlier this week he would be leaving when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The club's hierarchy have held talks with potential successors and former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is expected to be named as the Hammers' new manager.

Former Everton and Manchester United manager Moyes, 61, has been in charge at West Ham for four-and-a-half years and led them to the Europa Conference League trophy last season -- the club's first major silverware for 43 years.

He will lead his team in a final home game against relegation-threatened Luton on Saturday before ending the season at current title-holders Manchester City on May 19.

"Look, there's a lot of things in football that can be done a lot better," Moyes said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"But look, I'm really comfortable with the situation. I'm comfortable with the board, so at the moment everything's fine. It's football."

The Scotsman said the decision was the right one for both him and the club as he revealed a desire to stay in management.

"I knew it was a decision that I'd have to take with my family and we have done," he said.

"I've been away a long time from my family and now was the time to make that decision.

"I think it's the right decision for both parties, for myself and the club and we'll go our separate ways having had, I think, a really good four-and-a-half years.

"Do I want to stay in management? 'Yes' would be the answer to that. But first and foremost would be a break."

