Morning mock draft: Bills go all offense in two-round prediction

Our friends at Touchdown Wire released their latest 2023 NFL draft mock following the conclusion of Super Bowl 57.

In it, the Buffalo Bills have two selections, one in each of the first pair of rounds.

The breakdown of both picks can be found below:

27. Buffalo Bills: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Harrison is a bit of a mixed bag of things the Bills typically like in their offensive linemen and draft picks in general.

On the positive side, he’s an experienced college player and accumulated over 1,800 offensive snaps. He has allowed only four sacks in three seasons and Pro Football Focus graded him a positive 72.6 mark over 12 games last season. In 2021, he clocked in at 77.0

However, Harrison exclusively played at left tackle. Typically the Bills like their offensive linemen to be more versatile. Buffalo would have to weigh that into their decision making, as general manager Brandon Beane expressed confidence in right tackle Spencer Brown at the end of the season as well.

59. Buffalo Bills: Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma

Mims had his best college season in 2022, with 54 catches, 1,083 yards and six touchdowns for Oklahoma.

While the Bills were confident in their reciever room heading into last season, cracks beneath the surface began to show as the year wore on. Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie will both be back next year, however, a high draft pick such as Mims could be a positive piece to push them to be even better.

The Draft Network calls the 5-foot-11 Mims an “explosive playmaker” and someone who can get down the field. His hands are also praisec, however, Mims might need to improve on the finer details such as his route running.

