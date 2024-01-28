Morgan Moses fined for using a camera as a prop to celebrate Lamar Jackson TD

After Lamar Jackson scored the game-clinching touchdown in last weekend's win over the Texans, Ravens offensive lineman Morgan Moses grabbed a photographer's camera amid the end zone celebration. The NFL fined him for that.

Moses was fined $13,659, the league announced, for what was termed unsportsmanlike conduct.

The NFL does not allow players to use props in celebrations, and they're fined if they break that rule. If the photographer went along with Moses using the camera, the photographer could be in hot water as well: In November the NFL suspended the credentials of the man who handed Tyreek Hill a phone to use in his backflip celebration.

Moses was the only player the NFL fined for on-field conduct during the divisional round of the playoffs. No fines for illegal hits or personal foul penalties. Just for a touchdown celebration.