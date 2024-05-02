More than horses: Many people with Delaware ties have had Kentucky Derby success

It takes a lot of people to get a horse to the Kentucky Derby.

The owner buys the horse and pays the bills. The trainer sets the schedule and makes sure the horse is fit. The jockey’s decisions during a race can lead to victory or defeat.

Many people with Delaware ties have participated in the Kentucky Derby, and many of them have tasted the ultimate success in the Run for the Roses.

Before the 150th running takes place on Saturday at Churchill Downs, here’s a look at some of the local people who have been in the middle of the action in Louisville over the years:

TRAINERS

Grover “Buddy” Delp

Won the 1979 Kentucky Derby with Spectacular Bid, who was stabled at Delaware Park. Delp was the leading trainer for 11 seasons at Delaware Park.

Trainer Buddy Delp (right) shows off Spectacular Bid to a group of children on the backstretch at Monmouth Park in 1980.

Michael Matz

Won the 2006 Kentucky Derby with Barbaro. Based at Fair Hill, Maryland, Matz has started many horses at Delaware Park. Won the 2000 Robert G. Dick Memorial with Camella.

H. Graham Motion

Won the 2011 Kentucky Derby with Animal Kingdom, who was based in nearby Fair Hill, Maryland. Motion is a winner of more than 30 Delaware Park stakes, including a record nine Robert G. Dick Memorial titles, a Delaware Handicap in 1997 and two Delaware Oaks.

LINE THEM UP Eagles roster projection after 2024 NFL Draft: Are these 3 veterans losing their jobs?

Tim Ritchey

Finished third in the 2005 Kentucky Derby with Afleet Alex, then went on to win the Preakness and Belmont. Ritchey has been a longtime fixture in Stanton, winning the Delaware Oaks with Dancing Afleet in 2013 and Moon Catcher in 2007.

Barclay Tagg

Won the 2003 Kentucky Derby with Funny Cide. Long based in Maryland and born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Tagg has started many horses at Delaware Park over the years, winning the 2007 Kent Stakes with Nobiz Like Shobiz.

JOCKEYS

Steve Brooks

Won the Kentucky Derby in 1949 aboard Ponder. Led the Delaware Park jockey standings in 1957.

Ramon Dominguez

Finished second in the 2006 Kentucky Derby aboard Bluegrass Cat, leading to a $2 exacta payout of $587 claimed by many Delaware Park patrons as Barbaro – who made his first start in Stanton and was locally owned and trained – won. Dominguez led the jockey standings five times at Delaware Park and remains the track’s career leader in riding victories.

Retired Hall of Fame and three-time Eclipse award-winning jockey Ramon Dominguez during the Unbridled Eve Gala 2019 in Louisville. May 3, 2019.

Rosemary Homeister Jr.

One of only six female jockeys to race in the Kentucky Derby, she finished 13th aboard Supah Blitz in 2003. Homeister Jr. finished fifth in the Delaware Park standings in 2008, 14th in 2009 and 13th in 2010.

Julie Krone

One of only six female jockeys to race in the Kentucky Derby, she finished 14th aboard Ecstatic Ride in 1992 and 11th on Suave Prospect in 1995. Krone finished third in the Delaware Park jockey standings in 1981. She won the Delaware Handicap in 1998 aboard Amarillo.

Chris McCarron

Won the Kentucky Derby in 1987 aboard Alysheba, and earned a second Derby in 1994 with Go for Gin. McCarron was the leading rider at Delaware Park in 1974.

Rosie Napravnik

Has had most the mounts for a female rider in the Kentucky Derby with three. She finished ninth with Pants on Fire in 2011, fifth aboard Mylute in 2013 (the best finish by a female rider) and 19th on Vicar’s in Trouble in 2014. Napravnik was the leading rider at Delaware Park in 2010.

Mario Pino

Finished second in the 2007 Kentucky Derby aboard Hard Spun. The Saint Mark’s High graduate was the leading rider at Delaware Park in 1979 and 1980, and retired in 2021 with 7,001 career victories – 10th all-time in North America.

Jockey Mario Pino, born and raised in Delaware, is shown here before returning to ride at Delaware Park in 2018.

Edgar Prado

Won the 2006 Kentucky Derby aboard Barbaro. Long a dominant jockey in Maryland, Prado often rode at Delaware Park as well and won the Robert G. Dick Memorial four times, won the 1992 Delaware Handicap aboard Brilliant Brass and won the 2015 Delaware Oaks with Calamity Kate.

Jeremy Rose

Finished third aboard Afleet Alex in the 2005 Kentucky Derby, then went on to win the Preakness and Belmont. Began his career at Delaware Park, led the jockey standings in 2001 and earned his 1,000th win in Stanton in 2005.

Ron Turcotte

Won Derby in 1972 aboard Riva Ridge, and followed with Triple Crown glory aboard Secretariat in 1973. Turcotte was the leading rider at Delaware Park in 1964.

Jockey Ron Turcotte guides Secretariat toward the finish line to win the 1973 Kentucky Derby.

Jacinto Vasquez

Won the Kentucky Derby in 1975 with Foolish Pleasure, then won again in 1980 aboard filly Genuine Risk. Vasquez led the Delaware Park jockey standings in 1963 and 1966.

OWNERS

Brandywine Stable

Owned by Delaware Park co-founder Donald Ross. Brandywine had one starter in the Kentucky Derby, as Countermaid finished 17th in 1956.

In 1963, Ross skipped the Derby and won the Preakness with Delaware Park-based Greek Money, who was trained by Delaware Park trainer Virgil “Buddy” Raines.

Christiana Stables

Owned by Harry and Jane (duPont) Lunger, Christiana had one Derby starter – 10th with Alexis in 1945.

In 1982, Christiana would have had the likely Kentucky Derby favorite in Linkage, who was coming off a victory in Bluegrass. But Jane Lunger and trainer Henry Clark opted to skip the Kentucky Derby and point for the Preakness, where Linkage finished second to Aloma’s Ruler.

Bernard Daney

Chairman of the Delaware Thoroughbred Racing Commission from 1993-2011, Daney had one Kentucky Derby starter. Parfaitement finished 16th in 1983.

Foxcatcher Farm

Owned by Delaware Park co-founder William duPont Jr., who was inducted in the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame in 1979. Foxcatcher had five Kentucky Derby starters: 1936 Gold Seeker (ninth), 1937 Fairy Hill (11th), 1938 Dauber (second) 1942 Fairy Manah (13th) and 1946 Hampden (third).

Fox Hill Farm

Owned by Delawarean Richard C. Porter, Fox Hill’s first Kentucky Derby starter was Shammy Davis, who finished 12th in 1997. Porter went on to finish second with Hard Spun in 2007, second with Eight Belles in 2008, 18th with Friesan Fire in 2009 and fourth with Normandy Invasion in 2013.

Rick Porter with his son Corey at Delaware Park May 6, 2008.

Bayard Sharp

Had two Kentucky Derby starters, finishing eighth with Hannibal in 1952 and 17th with Troilus in 1959.

ANNOUNCER

Bryan Field

General manager of Delaware Park from 1944-64, Field was the Kentucky Derby race caller from 1952-54.

Field is also credited as being one of first people to apply the term “Triple Crown” to the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont while serving as the racing columnist at the New York Times from 1923-44. He was inducted into the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame in 1980.

HISTORIC TRACK

Havre de Grace

Before Delaware Park there was Havre de Grace Racetrack, 26 miles south of the oval in Stanton.

Built and owned by noted New York gambler Arnold Rothstein, famous for the 1919 Black Sox scandal, the Maryland track ran a spring meet from 1912-50.

The track annually hosted the Chesapeake Stakes, a Derby prep in mid-April referred to as a “proving ground” for Kentucky Derby contenders in a 1936 Daily Racing Form article.

The first running of the Chesapeake Stakes produced a Kentucky Derby winner. In 1920, Paul Jones finished second in the Chesapeake before winning the Kentucky Derby, which was best known for the absence of Man o’ War.

Other horses who used the Chesapeake as a springboard for Kentucky Derby glory included Cavalcade and Discovery (first and second in the 1934 Derby); Challedon (second in the 1939 Derby); Samuel Riddle’s War Admiral (Triple Crown in 1937); Alsab (second in the 1942 Derby); Pensive (won the Derby in 1944); Hampden, owned by Delaware Park co-founder William duPont Jr. (third in Derby in 1946); Capot (second in the 1949 Derby); and Citation (won the Triple Crown in 1949).

Chris Sobocinski is racing information coordinator at Delaware Park.

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on X: @BradMyersTNJ

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Kentucky Derby: Delaware owners, trainers, jockey have made mark