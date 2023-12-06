More late-game heroics from Tylor Perry lift Kansas State basketball over Villanova in OT

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball's overtime streak was in serious jeopardy, but Tylor Perry had other ideas.

After the Wildcats trailed the entire extra period, it was Perry who again came to the rescue, knocking down a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left for a 72-71 victory over Villanova at Bramlage Coliseum.

It was the third straight overtime game for K-State and the fourth this season. The Wildcats improved to 7-2 and remained unbeaten at home, while Villanova dropped its third straight to fall to 6-4.

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) dribbles past Villanova's Tyler Burton (23) during Tuesday night's game at Bramlage Coliseum.

Perry's big basket overshadowed a 26-point, nine-rebound performance by Arthur Kaluma and a big second half by Cam Carter, who finished with 16 points. Perry was the Wildcats' third double-figure scorer with 10.

Jordan Longino led five scorers in double figures for Villanova with 16 points, followed by T.J. Bamba with 15, Tylor Burton with 12 and 11 rebounds, and Hakim Hart with 10 points.

Next up for the Wildcats is a true road game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against LSU.

Here are three takeaways from yet another Wildcat overtime win.

Even on Kansas State basketball's off night, Tylor Perry is on

Perry has made a habit of starting slow and coming up big in the second half this season, but against Villanova he never got it going. Still, he had the confidence to take the big shot.

Perry, who had missed eight of his previous nine 3-point attempts, admitted that he was not the first option at the end.

"We were going to Cam," he said of Carter. "Him and Art had the hot hand all night, so we were going to Cam actually, but they read the flair screen pretty well.

"I got the switch, and that's all she wrote."

A big night for Arthur Kaluma

Kansas State forward Kaluma has had some big games so far in his first season with the Wildcats, but none bigger than against Villanova, when he fell one point short of his career scoring high. He had 27 points last December against BYU while playing for Creighton.

Kaluma made 10 of 13 shots, including all three of his 3-pointers, and grabbed nine rebounds.

K-State defense picks up after slow start

Villanova lit it up from 3-point range to start the game, then suddenly went ice cold. The Wildcats hit five their first six from outside the arc but missed the next 14 to close the half at 5-for-20.

The Wildcats' shooting woes weren't limited to the 3-point line as they finished the half 1-of-23 from the field, including none of their last 15. The came back to shoot 50% the second half but made just 1 of 4 field goal attempts in overtime and finished at 34.8% for the game.

