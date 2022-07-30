More than 90,000 fans expected at Rose Bowl for Real Madrid vs. Juventus

An aerial view of the 2017 Rose Bowl Game between USC and Penn State. A crowd of more than 90,000 fans are expected to attend Saturday's international friendly between Real Madrid and Juventus at the Rose Bowl. (Tournament of Roses / Getty Images)

A crowd of more than 90,000 is expected for Saturday’s international friendly between Real Madrid and Juventus at the Rose Bowl, organizers say, making it the largest crowd for a soccer match in the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The previous record since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was 78,128 for Manchester City- Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on July 23. The attendance will also be the largest for a sporting event in Southern California since the onset of the pandemic, topping the 74,447 that showed up for a Rams-49ers game at SoFi Stadium in January.

Rose Bowl parking lots will open at 3 p.m. Saturday, three hours before kickoff. Organizers are urging ticket-holders to arrive early. Fans without tickets are encouraged not to come to the stadium.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.