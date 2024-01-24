Here are more than 50 Sports Illustrated covers featuring Notre Dame athletics

SOUTH BEND — The music world had the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. The athletic world had Sports Illustrated.

Making the cover of SI carried with it a certain glamour and grit. It was the pinnacle of sports media exposure for decades. While the future of the magazine is in peril after a mass layoff last week, Notre Dame is among the most featured college programs in the magazine's history with 52 covers overall in it's nearly 70 years of publication.

SI's lens found Notre Dame football quarterbacks most often, with eventual Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung being the first to appear in 1956, SI's second year of publication. Tony Rice leading the cover count with four. He graced the cover three times in a two-and-a-half month span during ND's 1988 national championship run.

QBs Joe Theismann, Terry Hanratty and Hornung (if you count a 2006 commemorative issue) each made the cover twice. Joe Montana, the most celebrated QB in Notre Dame history who went on to a Hall of Fame NFL career, never made the cover during his time as a player in South Bend. He was featured on a 2006 commemorative issue.

The most prolific stretch of SI covers for Notre Dame came between October 1988 through November 1993, appearing 12 times. The longest draught for the Irish is current. Notre Dame was last featured on SI's cover April 9, 2018. The image was Arike Ogunbowale hitting her game-winning shot to capture the NCAA women's basketball national championship.

Here are 52 Sports Illustrated covers that feature Notre Dame athletics:

NOTRE DAME FOOTALL SI COVERS

1. Oct. 29, 1956

Paul Hornung, quarterback.

2. Oct. 26, 1959

George Izo, quarterback.

3. Nov. 2, 1964

John Huarte, quarterback.

4. Nov. 7, 1966

Terry Hanratty, quarterback.

5. Nov. 28, 1966

College football season preview edition (Ross Browner).

No. 1 Notre Dame ties No. 2 Michigan State, wins national championship

6. Sept. 11, 1967

Terry Hanratty, quarterback.

Terry Hanratty, quarterback.

7. Oct. 9, 1967

Notre Dame vs. Purdue. (Irish defenders Dave Martin and Mike McGill try to tackle Boilermaker QB Mike Phipps).

Notre Dame vs. Purdue. (Irish defenders Dave Martin and Mike McGill try to tackle Boilermaker QB Mike Phipps).

8. Nov. 9, 1970

Joe Theismann, quarterback.

9. Jan. 11, 1971

Notre Dame tops Texas in Cotton Bowl (QB Joe Theismann).

Notre Dame defeats Texas in Cotton Bowl (Joe Theismann, QB).

10. Nov. 5, 1973

Notre Dame stops Anthony Davis and USC (defenders Drew Mahalic, Greg Potempa, Ross Browner).

Notre Dame stops Anthony Davis and USC (defenders Drew Mahalic, Greg Potempa, Ross Browner).

11. Sept. 30, 1974

Tom Clements, quarterback.

12. Dec. 9, 1974

Notre Dame falls to USC.

Notre Dame falls to USC.

13. Sept. 29, 1975

Rick Slager, QB and Dan Devine, head coach.

Rick Slager, QB and Dan Devine, head coach.

14. Sept. 5, 1977

College football season preview edition (Ross Browner).

College football season preview edition (Ross Browner).

15. Jan. 9, 1978

Notre Dame shocks Texas in Cotton Bowl (Terry Eurick, RB),

Notre Dame shocks Texas in Cotton Bowl to win national championship (Terry Eurick, RB),

16. Sept. 24, 1979

Notre Dame vs. Michigan (Vegas Ferguson, RB).

Notre Dame vs. Michigan (Vegas Ferguson, RB).

17. Nov. 5, 1984

Head coach Gerry Faust.

Head coach Gerry Faust.

18. Sept. 22, 1986

Notre Dame vs. Michigan (defenders Brandy Wells, Mike Kovaleski, Robert Perryman, Ron Weissenhofer).

Unranked Notre Dame edged by No. 3 Michigan, 24-23 in first game under head coach Lou Holtz (defenders Brandy Wells, Mike Kovaleski, Robert Perryman, Ron Weissenhofer).

19. Aug. 31, 1987

College football season preview edition (Tim Brown, WR).

College football season preview edition (Tim Brown, WR).

20. Oct. 24, 1988

No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Miami (Tony Rice, QB).

No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Miami (Tony Rice, QB).

21. Dec. 5, 1988

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 USC (Tony Rice, QB)

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 USC (Tony Rice, QB)

23. Jan. 9, 1989

No. 1 Notre Dame beats No. 3 West Virginia to win national championship (Tony Rice, QB and Tim Grunhard, OL).

No. 1 Notre Dame beats No. 3 West Virginia to win national championship (Tony Rice, QB and Tim Grunhard, OL).

24. Sept. 4, 1989

College football season preview edition (head coach Lou Holtz).

College football season preview edition (head coach Lou Holtz).

25. Sept. 25, 1989

No. 2 Notre Dame defeats No. 1 Michigan (Raghib "Rocket" Ismail).

No. 2 Notre Dame defeats No. 1 Michigan (Raghib "Rocket" Ismail).

26. Nov. 27, 1989

Heisman Trophy preview (Tony Rice, QB).

Heisman Trophy preview (Tony Rice, QB).

27. Dec. 4, 1989

Miami defeats No. 1 Notre Dame (Ned Bolcar).

Miami defeats No. 1 Notre Dame (Ned Bolcar).

28. Sept. 24, 1990

No. 1 Notre Dame defeats No. 4 Michigan (Rick Mirer, QB).

No. 1 Notre Dame defeats No. 4 Michigan (Rick Mirer, QB).

29. Nov. 26, 1990

No. 1 Notre Dame upset by No. 18 Penn State (Derek Brown, TE).

No. 1 Notre Dame upset by No. 18 Penn State (Derek Brown, TE).

30. Feb. 25, 1991

Raghib "Rocket" Ismail goes pro.

Raghib "Rocket" Ismail goes pro.

31. Nov. 22, 1993

No. 2 Notre Dame defeats No. 1 Florida State (Jim Flanigan, LB).

No. 2 Notre Dame defeats No. 1 Florida State (Jim Flanigan, LB).

32. Nov. 29, 1993

No. 1 Notre Dame upset by Boston College (Lee Becton, RB).

No. 1 Notre Dame upset by Boston College (Lee Becton, RB).

33. Sept. 23, 1996

Ron Powlus, QB.

34. Sept. 30, 2002

Notre Dame defeats Michigan State (Maurice Stovall, WR).

Notre Dame defeats Michigan State (Maurice Stovall, WR).

35. Nov. 4, 2002 (cover flap)

Courtney Watson and Gerome Sapp.

Courtney Watson and Gerome Sapp.

36. Dec. 30, 2002

SI Stories of the Year edition (Maurice Stovall, WR).

SI Stories of the Year edition (Maurice Stovall, WR).

37. May 5, 2003

Most influential minorities in sports (Tyrone Willingham, head coach).

Most influential minorities in sports (Tyrone Willingham, head coach).

38. Nov. 4, 2004 (SI On Campus)

College campus tour. Fans at Notre Dame Stadium react to an Irish touchdown.

College campus tour.

39/40. July 2, 2006 (commemorative issues)

Paul Horning, QB (commemorative hardcover).

Joe Montana, QB and Paul Hornung, QB (hardcover)

41. Aug. 21, 2006

College football season preview edition (Brady Quinn, Tom Zibikowski and Travis Taylor).

College football season preview edition (Brady Quinn, Tom Zibikowski and Travis Taylor).

42. Sept. 2, 2012 (Heisman commemorative edition)

Tim Brown, WR. (Heisman commemorative edition).

Tim Brown, WR.

43. Oct. 1, 2012

Manti, Te'o, LB.

Manti, Te'o, LB.

44. Nov. 26, 2012

"The Notre Dame Miracle." Irish complete undefeated regular season.

"The Notre Dame Miracle." Irish complete undefeated regular season.

45. Dec. 2, 2012 (commemorative)

BCS preview edition (Manti Te'o, LB)

BCS preview edition (Manti Te'o, LB)

46. Jan. 14, 2013

No. 2 Alabama beats No. 1 Notre Dame for national championship.

No. 2 Alabama beats No. 1 Notre Dame for national championship.

47. Aug. 10, 2015

Paul Hornung, quarterback.

College football season preview edition (LB Jaylon Smith, OL Ronnie Stanley and Notre Dame leprechaun John Doran).

48. Dec. 3, 2018 (commemorative)

Commemorative college football playoff preview (Ian Book, QB).

College football playoff preview (Ian Book, QB).

NOTRE DAME NON-FOOTALL SI COVERS

1. Feb. 5, 1973

Notre Dame men's basketball vs. UCLA.

Notre Dame men's basketball vs. UCLA (no, not that one. The snapping of the Bruins' 88-game winning streak came a year later.

2. Nov. 17, 2008

College basketball season preview edition: Ashley Barlow (women) and Kyle Mcalarney (men).

College basketball season preview edition: Ashley Barlow (women) and Kyle Mcalarney (men).

3. April 6, 2015

Kentucky men's basketball defeats Notre Dame to advance to Final Four (Zach Auguste, center).

Kentucky men's basketball defeats Notre Dame to advance to Final Four (Zach Auguste, center).

4. April 9, 2018

Notre Dame women's basketball defeats Mississippi State to win national championship (Arike Ogunbowale, guard).

Notre Dame women's basketball defeats Mississippi State to win national championship (Arike Ogunbowale, guard).

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: How many Sports illustrated magazine covers feature Notre Dame?