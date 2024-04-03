Moose on the Loose: Greener pastures

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the trade of wideout Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills continue to hemorrhage players this off-season.

Gone are Diggs, safety Jordan Poyer, corner Tre’Davious White, center Mitch Morse, wideout Gabe Davis and linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Leonard Floyd.

The Miami Dolphins’ offensive line is in shambles, and they are not exactly an all-weather offense. The New England Patriots have a new direction with head coach Jerod Mayo.

What all of this represents is a real deal opportunity for the team in green.

Jets GM Joe Douglas have added a number of pieces this offseason, addressing the offensive line, wide receiver and edge rusher. You could make the argument right now that the Jets might be the best, most talented team in the AFC East.

They are currently tied with Miami as the second betting choice to win the division, behind Josh Allen and the Bills.

The big IF for the Jets surrounds their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

If he stays healthy. If he returns to his Hall of Fame form. If there are no bumps in the road or learning curves. If the coaching staff also improves and learns from their failures from a year ago. If the football gods finally smile upon the Jets and they stay relatively healthy, there is no question the AFC East is weakened.

The Bills and Dolphins are not nearly as good as they were a year ago on paper. The division is there for the taking, and now it will be incumbent on the Jets to do just that.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

