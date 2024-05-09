Moolah Kicks Adds Phoenix Mercury Guard Sug Sutton to Its Ambassador Roster





With the WNBA regular season just days away, Moolah Kicks has added Phoenix Mercury guard Sug Sutton to its ambassador roster.

“Hooping at the professional level requires that I have the best possible equipment to maximize my performance on the court,” Sutton said in a statement. “Moolah Kicks is the perfect brand for me because it produces premium products made exclusively for women. I am excited to become a member of the Moolah Kicks family.”

Sutton is now part of an ambassador team that includes WNBA All-Star Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx and University of Connecticut hooper Caroline Ducharme. Moolah Kicks said in a statement that Sutton will promote the brand through appearances and fan engagement, and will offer her input on product and wear its shoes during the 2024 season.

“Sug is a great addition to our growing Moolah Kicks team as we continue to lead the women’s basketball revolution,” Moolah Kicks founder and chief executive officer Natalie White said in a statement. “Women’s basketball has exploded over the past five years, and we are proud to be the number one brand in women’s hoops as well as the only brand 100 percent dedicated creating premium products for female ballers.”

Sutton was drafted by the Washington Mystics in the 2020 WNBA Draft and joined the Mercury in 2023. The guard made Phoenix history on Sept. 8, 2023, recording the team’s first-ever triple-double with 18 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds against the Las Vegas Aces. In college at the University of Texas, Sutton earned first-team All-Big 12 honors during the 2018-19 season.

