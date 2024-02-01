Montvale native, former Rutgers football assistant Jeff Hafley to become Packers DC

In another sign of the changing landscape of college football, Boston College head coach and Montvale native Jeff Hafley is leaving to become the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports.

Hafley, who went to Pascack Hills High School, has been coaching Boston College since 2020.

Boston College went 22-26 with two bowl appearances (it was eligible in 2020 but did not play in a bowl because of COVID concerns).

Hafley was the defensive backs coach under Greg Schiano with Rutgers in 2011, then followed Schiano to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to work on his defensive staff.

The 44-year-old later became the defensive backs coach with the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers before a season as Ohio State's defensive coordinator and then his stint at Boston College.

It may seem unusual for an ACC head coach to take a coordinator job, but it's not too surprising given the current climate of the college football world.

ESPN's Pete Thamel quoted a source saying that Hafley "wants to go coach football again in a league that is all about football. College coaching has become fundraising, NIL and recruiting your own team and transfers. There's no time to coach football anymore."

Hafley will now get that chance with the Packers, where he replaces Joe Barry as the DC.

The Packers defense has another North Jersey connection with linebacker Rashan Gary, the former Paramus Catholic standout, who just completed his fifth NFL season.

