Shams Charania: Washington is finalizing sending Montrezl Harrell to Charlotte, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Montrezl Harrell’s exit from Washington ends a memorable, if brief stint where he was their most consistent player and a fan favorite for about 4 months.

He loved it here, but now he gets to go play in his home state of NC. Have to imagine he’s thrilled about that. – 2:32 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Montrezl Harrell is not a great fit for Charlotte but that’s basically a free transfer right there, how could they not – 2:29 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Source confirms #Hornets have acquired Montrezl Harrell from Washington for Ish Smith and Vernon Carey, Jr. Tarboro, N.C. native gives #Hornets size inside. – 2:26 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Wizards get a second round pick back in the Montrezl Harrell deal, per source. – 2:26 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Washington is trading Montrezl Harrell to Charlotte for Ish Smith, Vernon Carey and a second-round pick, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 2:25 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Seems like Montrezl Harrell knew he would be on the move today pic.twitter.com/NZ069s3FjP – 2:25 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

Montrezl Harrell leads the #NBA in scoring efficiency averaging 1.24 points per possession this season shooting 74% on cuts, 70% on put backs, and 64% rolling to the rim. – 2:23 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Montrezl Harrell to the Charlotte Hornets! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:22 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Montrezl Harrell to Charlotte. – 2:22 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Washington is finalizing sending Montrezl Harrell to Charlotte, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:21 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards big man Montrezl Harrell is going to be on the popular ABC show Black-ish. pic.twitter.com/XcziBpMVpc – 4:37 PM

Story continues

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: Charlotte is acquiring Washington center Montrezl Harrell for Vernon Carey and Ish Smith, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 10, 2022

The Wizards have now lost seven of eight games and in this one went down by as many as 36. When asked for the mood in the locker room as they navigate a low point, Montrezl Harrell didn’t pull any punches. “It sucks, bro. That’s the mood of the team. It [expletive] sucks. Coming in here and teams are basically beating our [expletive] from start to finish. So, it sucks, man,” Harrell said. “Nobody likes losing. Everyone in our locker room is competitive-minded people and love to compete and get after it. But it just sucks right now because over the last eight games we’ve played, we lost seven of them. That’s tough for anybody to withstand or have on their plate. So, that’s the energy in the room right now, it just [expletive] sucks.” -via NBC Sports / February 6, 2022

Harrell seemed to suggest the Wizards lack energy and effort. He is known for those things, but lately there have been complaints by head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and others about a lack of urgency. Harrell seems to be particularly bothered by it. “I don’t know, but I’m tired of hearing the energy thing, bro. If you can’t energize yourself or fire yourself up to be able to come here to play the game of basketball, bro, which is your job and you make a lot of money to do it, brother, then you’re in the wrong field, man. I’m tired of hearing that,” Harrell said. -via NBC Sports / February 6, 2022