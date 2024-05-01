Monti Ossenfort: We had "more than enough" info on Marvin Harrison to pick him

With his success and ability displayed at the college level, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. elected to skip several parts of the pre-draft process.

It clearly did not affect how teams viewed Harrison and his talent, as Arizona selected him at No. 4 overall — the first non-quarterback to come off the board.

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, General Manager Monti Ossenfort explained why the Cardinals felt they had enough information to feel comfortable picking Harrison.

"Yeah, I’d say with Marvin, a unique case. He made the decisions that he made to approach the draft process like he did," Ossenfort said. "But you’re right, we did get a good look at him working out — we had that tape from last year when he ran routes at C.J. Stroud’s Pro Day, so we did check that box. And I think there’s a number of prospects in every draft that don’t check off every box — whether it's for a medical reason or a personal choice, whatever it is, they may not complete a workout or they may not do everything like everybody else does. So, it wasn’t the first time that we’ve had to complete an evaluation on a player without every box filled and it’s certainly not going to be the last.

"But we felt very strongly about our evaluation of Marvin off the tape, off of last year’s Pro Day. And then what really sealed it for us was when Marvin came in for a [top] 30 visit and we got to spend an entire day with him and just really find out who the person was, what made him tick, and just the way he approached his job. So, you know, we had plenty to evaluate Marvin on and certainly more than enough to pull his card off the board at No. 4."

Harrison caught 155 passes for 2,613 yards with 31 touchdowns in three seasons at Ohio State. In 2023, he recorded 67 receptions for 1,211 yards with 14 TDs in 12 games.