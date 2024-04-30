MONDAY'S HS SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Stafursky tosses perfect game for Valley View

Tessa Stafursky pitched a four-inning perfect game with seven strikeouts as Valley View defeated Scranton, 15-0, in a Lackawanna League Division I softball game Monday at Valley View.

Emily Moyles, who homered, and Zoie Krupovich, who doubled twice, each had three hits for the Cougars (13-1 overall, 9-0 Division I). Moyles had four RBIs and Krupovich knocked in three.

Scranton fell to 0-14 overall and 0-9 in the division.

Scranton 000 00 — 0

Valley View 015 90 — 15

WP: Tessa Stafursky 4IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 7SO

LP: Jordan Woyshnar 3IP, 5H, 6R, 6ER, 3BB, 0SO

2B: Zoie Krupovich (VV) 2.

HR: Emily Moyles (HR).

------------

Wallenpaupack 9, Delaware Valley 7

At Delaware Valley, Hunter Myers homered and had three RBIs, and Gabby Hiebler, who doubled, and Allie Sterner each had three hits to lead Wallenpaupack past Delaware Valley in Division I.

Madison Hughe also had two hits for Wallenpaupack (12-2, 8-1).

Ashlynn McCardle had four hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, and Avery Calvario had two hits, including a double, for Delaware Valley (4-11, 2-7).

Wallenpaupack 330 010 2 — 9

Delaware Valley 000 300 4 — 7

WP: Clare Babyak 3 IP, 3H, 4R, 0 ER, 2BB, 3SO

LP: Holly Olcott 7IP, 14H, 9R, 8ER, 5BB, 6SO

2B: Avery Calvario (DV), Lily Mancino (WAL), Gabby Hieber (WAL).

HR: Hunter Myers (WAL), Ashlynn McCardle (DV).

------------

Abington Heights 2, Scranton Prep 1

Lauren Stalica struck out 11, leading Abington Heights to a home victory over Scranton Prep in a Division I game.

Riley Knott, Isabelle Wilmont and Lindsey Tasker each had two hits for the Lady Comets (10-3, 7-2).

Nina Franceschelli knocked in Scranton Prep’s (4-7, 2-7) run.

Scranton Prep 100 000 0 — 1

Abington Heights 002 000 x — 2

WP: Lauren Stalica 7IP, 3H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 11SO

LP: Ella Salak 6IP, 8H, 2R, 1ER, 1BB, 3SO

------------

North Pocono 4, West Scranton 0

Kylie Mastillo and Amelia Bell each had doubles to lead North Pocono past West Scranton in a Division I game.

Ellie Ambrosecchia recorded two hits and an RBI for North Pocono (9-4, 6-3).

Julia Farkley had the lone hit for West Scranton (5-10, 2-7).

West Scranton 000 000 0 — 0

North Pocono 013 000 x — 4

WP: Amelia Bell 7IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 3SO

LP: Amelia Noll 6IP, 8H, 4R, 3ER, 1BB, 1SO

2B: Kylie Mastillo (NP), Amelia Bell (NP) 2.

------------

Old Forge 10, Holy Cross 0

At Miles Street Park, Karen Sickle tossed a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and had two hits and two RBIs to lead Old Forge past Holy Cross in a Division II game.

Talia Pirags had two hits, including a double for Old Forge (11-3, 9-1).

Jules Galella and Peyton Graboske had the hits for Holy Cross (10-4, 7-3).

Holy Cross 000 000 0 — 0

Old Forge 005 131 x — 10

WP: Karen Sickle 6IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 12SO

LP: Ava Schmidt 3 1/3IP, 6H, 6R, 4ER, 0BB, 3SO

2B: Talia Piragas (OF), Karen Sickle (OF), Ariana Davitt (OF).

------------

Mid Valley 10, Western Wayne 0

At Mid Valley, Ava Hazleton allowed two hits over six innings and struck out nine to help Mid Valley beat Western Wayne in a Division II game,

Hazleton, Chiara Zavislak, Elise Larson, Krista Cortazar and Ava Pezanowski each had two hits for the Spartanettes (13-1, 8-1). Larson homered and drove in three.

Emily Romanowski and Trinity Graboske had the hits for the Lady Cats (3-9, 1-8).

Western Wayne 000 000 0 — 0

Mid Valley 200 404 x — 10

WP: Ava Hazelton 6IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 9SO

LP: Adysen Wargo 5 1/3IP, 11H, 10R, 4ER, 6BB, 1SO

3B: Ava Pezanowski (MV).

HR: Elise Larson (MV).

------------

Dunmore 15, Lakeland 0

At Lakeland, Bella Pasko hit a home run to lead Dunmore over Lakeland in five innings in a Division II game.

Rachel Walsh pitched a complete game, striking out five and allowing only a pair of hits for the Lady Bucks (9-4, 5-4).

Kamri Naniewicz and Mandy Magnot recorded the lone hits for Lakeland. (3-9, 1-8).

Dunmore 444 03 — 15

Lakeland 000 00 — 0

WP: Rachel Walsh 5IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 5SO

LP: Olivia Lach 3IP, 11H, 12R, 8ER, 3BB, 1SO

2B: Tristan Canavan (DUN), Molly Gatto (DUN), Rachel Walsh (DUN) 2, Emily McGowan (DUN).

------------

Riverside 7, Honesdale 1

At Riverside, Alyssa Fox tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and Paige Kelly had two hits three RBIs and scored three runs to help Riverside top Honesdale in Division II.

One of Kelly’s hits was a home run and Leah Pfeiffer also homered for the Lady Vikes (8-6, 4-6).

Abby Carrick had the hit for Honesdale (3-11, 2-7).

Honesdale 000 100 0 — 1

Riverside 010 240 x — 7

WP: Alyssa Fox 7IP, 1H, 1R, 0ER, 1BB, 10SO

LP: Abby Carrick 6IP, 8H, 7R, 4ER, 2BB, 8SO

2B: Lillie Pon (RIV).

HR: Paige Kelly (RIV), Leah Pfeiffer (RIV).

------------

Mountain View 10, Carbondale Area 0

At Mountain View, winning pitcher Paige Barnes allowed two hits and had two hits and two RBIs to lead Mountain View over Carbondale Area in a Division III game.

Vanessa Harvey had three hits for the Lady Eagles (4-7, 3-4).

Abby Carachilo and Amethyst Kealona had the hits for Carbondale Area (3-7, 2-4).

Carbondale Area 000 00 — 0

Mountain View 270 01 — 10

WP: Paige Barnes 5IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 5BB, 9SO

LP: Alyssa Lewis 3 2/3IP, 4H, 3R, 3ER, 4BB, 3SO

3B: Paige Barnes (MV).

------------

Susquehanna 16, Forest City 0

Cassandra Cottrell and Megan Perry each had three doubles as Susquehanna defeated Forest City in three innings in a Division III game.

Winning pitcher Lauren Huyck struck out six and allowed just two hits for the Lady Sabers (3-8, 3-5).

Ashley Bossick and Adrianna Stokes had the hits for Forest City (0-8, 0-7).

Forest City 000 — 0

Susquehanna 3310 — 16

WP: Lauren Huyck 3IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 3BB, 6SO

LP: Adrianna Stokes 2 1/3IP, 17H, 16R, 16ER, 2BB, 3SO

2B: Bella Bishop (SUS), Meghan Perry (SUS) 3, Cassandra Cottrell (SUS) 3, Piper Heller (SUS).

------------

Elk Lake 14, Montrose 3

At Montrose, Marissa Horn struck out 11 and allowed only two hits as Elk Lake defeated Montrose in a Division III game.

Horn also had four hits, including a triple, and four RBIs at the plate. Mati Lord and Leah Traver added triples for the Lady Warriors (13-1, 9-0)..

Chloe Smith and Allison Jennings had the hits for Montrose (6-6, 5-4).

Elk Lake 301 053 2 — 14

Montrose 120 000 0 — 3

WP: Marissa Horn 7IP, 2H, 3R, 1ER, 9BB, 11SO

LP: Allison Jennings 7IP, 17H, 14R, 11ER, 1BB, 3SO

2B: Mati Lord (EL), Layla Weaver (EL).

3B: Mati Lord (EL), Leah Traver (EL), Marissa Horn (EL).