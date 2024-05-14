Monday's high school roundup: Walk-off homer lifts Greely by Cape Elizabeth

May 13—Ryder Simpson hit a two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh to give Greely a 7-5 victory over Cape Elizabeth on Monday in Cumberland.

The Rangers (9-1) erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but with two outs in the top of the seventh, the Capers (5-4) drew even on Greely's sixth error of the game.

Marky Axelsen hit a one-out single in the seventh, then Simpson homered over the fence in right-center to end it.

Simpson and Wes Piper had two hits apiece for the Rangers, and Gehrig Donnelly earned the win in relief.

SANFORD 2, WINDHAM 1: Beckett Barlow went 3 for 4 with a run scored as the Spartans (8-2) beat the Eagles (3-7) at Windham.

Scott Long had a double and also scored for Sanford, while Ben Gill added a double. Starter Noah Corliss went five innings, allowing one run on one hit while striking out two, to get the win.

Cayden McCartney had an RBI single for Windham.

FREEPORT 7, YARMOUTH 1: Ben Bolduc hit a three-run homer with two outs in the second inning, helping the Falcons (7-3) pull away for a win over the Clippers (7-2) in Freeport.

Bolduc, Arlo Boutureira, Aaron Converse and Thomas Roy all finished with multiple hits for Freeport. Boutureira picked up the win, allowing six hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

David Swift led Yarmouth with a pair of singles.

THORNTON ACADEMY 9, KENNEBUNK 1: Jacob Fish went 2 for 2 with two RBI, two walks and two runs scored as the Trojans (6-4) topped the Rams (7-3) in Saco.

Jeremiah Chessie allowed one run in six innings with 13 strikeouts to earn the win for Thornton Academy. Brennan Tabor added two hits and two RBI, and Colton Cross had a two-run single.

Andrew Burnham had two hits and an RBI for Kennebunk.

POLAND 3, LAKE REGION 0: Adam Gwarjanski pitched a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts and the Knights (7-4) scored all of their runs in the fifth inning in a win over the Lakers (2-7) in Poland.

Freshman Aiden Bean drove in two runs on a double in the fifth inning, while another freshman, Lucas Verrill, added two hits for Poland.

Jaiden Meehan and Dylan Blair had Lake Region's two hits.

BIDDEFORD 9, PORTLAND 0: Gavin Haggett and Jake Samoilov combined on a one-hitter, Jacob Kaiser drove in three runs and the Tigers (5-5) beat the Bulldogs (3-7) at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Haggett, who struck out nine, held Portland hitless until the sixth inning when Joe Mancini led off with a single. Samoilov pitched a perfect seventh, striking out two.

Dom Smith hit two singles, Travis Edgerton tripled and Haggett doubled for Biddeford.

YORK 10, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 8: Ben Brown hit a walk-off grand slam home run in the bottom of the eighth as the Wildcats (7-3) edged the Raiders (4-7) at York.

Lucas Ketchum was 3 for 4 with two runs scored for York, Jack Joyce added a two-run homer, while Conor Fell had a double and a single.

Ethan Lord had a three-run home run for Fryeburg in the fifth inning, while Alex Allain went 4 for 5 with a two-run homer in the third.

MT. BLUE 7, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Oliver Cormier and Warren Allen had two hits each as the Cougars (3-5) beat the Windjammers (4-7) in Rockport.

Allen had the lone extra-base hit for Mt. Blue, a double. He also drove in three runs. Nolan Leso allowed three hits, two walks and one run over 5 2/3 innings, striking out nine. Jax Vienneau pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

Cameron Brown, Tucker Whitley and Kai Young had the hits for Camden Hills, with Whitley driving in Eric LeBlond for the lone run.

SOFTBALL

PORTLAND 5, KENNEBUNK 1: Ruby Chase had two hits and two RBI as the Bulldogs (8-3) beat the Rams (7-5) in Portland.

Sadie Armstrong struck out six with no walks to get the complete-game win. Armstrong also had a double, single and an RBI.

Julia Pike led Kennebunk with a double, a single and an RBI.

BONNY EAGLE 8, THORNTON ACADEMY 7: Reese Bryant went 3 for 4 with an RBI as the Scots (6-5) scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh and edged the Trojans (3-6) at Saco.

Madison Weeks had a double and single, and two runs for Bonny Eagle, while Lily Parker added a pair of hits.

Lindsay DesRoberts had a double and two singles with four RBI for Thornton Academy.

YORK 10, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Sarah Orso hit two home runs and drove in five runs, McKayla Kortes pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and the Wildcats (10-0) downed the visiting Raiders (2-9) in five innings in York.

Kortes also had two doubles with two RBI, Bella Santini had two hits with an RBI and Maddie Fitzgerald scored three runs for York.

GORHAM 10, MARSHWOOD/BERWICK 0: Sawyer Vonderhaar hit a three-run home run and Amber Bretton pitched a complete-game shutout, carrying the Rams (8-3) over the Hawks (5-4) in Gorham.

Andi Cloutier, Lucy Dubail and Makayla Quintal all had multiple hits for Gorham.

SCARBOROUGH 12, WESTBROOK 5: Samantha Cote went 3 for 3 with a triple and a pair of doubles, drove in three runs and scored three as the Red Storm (6-5) beat the Blue Blazes (2-9) at Westbrook.

Alana Sawyer went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles for Scarborough while Gabby Pelletier added two hits.

Emma Boulette was 4 for 4 for Westbrook with three doubles while Avery Childs added three hits.

NYA SWEEPS ST. DOM'S: Jordan Nash had three hits and three RBI in game two, helping the Panthers (12-0) complete a doubleheader sweep of the Saints (7-4) in Yarmouth.

Brooklyn Goodman and Hayden Wienckowski had two hits apiece in game one, a 13-6 victory for NYA. Lily Rawnsley added two singles for NYA in an 11-7 win in game two.

Lily Fortin hit a home run in game two for the Saints.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

WINDHAM 15, THORNTON ACADEMY 8: Neve Ledbetter scored six goals, Grace Joly had four goals and four assists, and Abby Trainor added four more goals as the Eagles (7-2) beat the Trojans (2-7) in Windham.

Riley Small made four saves for Windham.

Ayala Littlefield led Thornton Academy with five goals. Natalite Hilton scored twice and Sophia Auger made 16 saves.

FALMOUTH 10, CHEVERUS 8: Maisy Clement had three goals and an assist as the Navigators (7-0) beat the Stags (7-2) at Portland.

Keira Alcock had three goals for Falmouth, while Peaches Stucker added a pair of goals and an assist. Tess Woodbury stopped seven shots in goal.

Sydney Burnelle paced Cheverus with four goals, while Sophia St. John added three.

Goalie Lula Dockendorf recorded eight saves.

