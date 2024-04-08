Monday Masters patrons get extra rare souvenir this year: Eclipse glasses

With the total eclipse set for Monday afternoon, patrons at Augusta National Golf Club were handed customized solar glasses upon entry in the morning.

The spectacles are made of green paper with a Masters Tournament logo on each side.

“What a cool surprise,” said Grant Thomas, who entered the gates at 7:08 a.m. local time. “We get to experience a solar eclipse and Augusta on the same day. Not bad.”

Augusta National released a statement saying the eclipse is expected to hit the course from 1:45 p.m. to around 4:20 p.m.

A DECADE AGO: Jordan Spieth's Masters debut came 10 years ago, and it hasn't been boring at Augusta for him since

THE CHAMP: Masters champion Jon Rahm can launch himself into superstar status with another green jacket

“During the eclipse, please do not look at the sun without appropriate solar glasses,” the statement read. “We ask that you exercise caution and be aware of your surroundings while wearing the glasses.”

Augusta National also warned its practice round patrons to not point cameras at the sun.

“Optics can magnify the intensity of sunlight, and this can cause damage to your equipment,” according to the statement.

Tanner Causey, of Millbrook, Ala., looks through eclipse glasses during a practice round for the Masters Tournament golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: 2024 Masters: Eclipse glasses handed out to all Monday patrons