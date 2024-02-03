Momentum stifled as Arkansas basketball gets blown out by LSU

Arkansas basketball must go back to the drawing board after another blowout SEC loss that squashed any building momentum or optimism of a late-season surge.

The Razorbacks (11-11, 2-7 SEC) dropped back to .500 on the year with a 95-74 loss to LSU (12-9, 4-4) Saturday. LSU built a double-digit lead early in the first half and never looked back, handing the Hogs another demoralizing defeat.

Arkansas was once again without Trevon Brazile (knee) and Davonte Davis, who stepped away from the team prior to last weekend's loss to Kentucky. The Hogs were able to beat Missouri Wednesday without Brazile and Davis, but that duo was sorely missed Saturday.

Here are three observations from Arkansas' loss to LSU.

Early threes doom Arkansas basketball

LSU simply shot the lights out in the first half. The Tigers made 7-of-12 attempts from long distance and blitzed Arkansas to the tune of a 45-30 halftime lead. LSU finished the game shooting 55% from the field with 12 made three-pointers.

Will Baker — a 7-foot center — powered LSU's three-point onslaught. Baker scored 17 of his game-high 25 points and made a trio of three-pointers in the first half. Arkansas' big struggled defending the high pick-and-pop, allowing LSU to create open looks early in the shot clock.

On the opposite end of the spectrum was Arkansas' three-point shooting. The Hogs went 3-for-13 from downtown and shot 44% overall.

Feb 3, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Tramon Mark (12) dribbles into LSU Tigers guard Jordan Wright (6) to get to the basket during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Stagnant offense reappears

Vibes were high coming off a 91-point performance against Missouri Wednesday, but the Razorbacks reverted back to its season-long offensive slog Saturday.

Arkansas failed to consistently create good shots in its half-court offense, partly because the point guard play took a step back. Keyon Menifield and Layden Blocker combined for just 13 points and 4 assists, while also committing 3 turnovers. Neither player could finish at the rim or create offense for others. Tramon Mark led the way with 20 points.

The Razorbacks' best offense came off isolation post-ups through Jalen Graham, but while Graham was effective with 18 points, his efficiency came nowhere close to matching LSU's three-point barrage.

Where does the season go from here?

There have been multiple blows to the Arkansas' NCAA Tournament resume throughout the season, but Saturday felt like a dagger to the heart.

Body language from the entire roster, including head coach Eric Musselman, was poor throughout the loss. Musselman and Makhi Mitchell got into an argument midway through the first half, and the Hogs lacked the energy and effort that kept things close against Kentucky and secured a comfortable win over Missouri.

How does Arkansas find motivation moving forward? That will be a key question in the weeks ahead as the Hogs try to prevent an ugly season turning into one of the worst in school history.

