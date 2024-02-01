Big men power Arkansas basketball past Missouri to end three-game slide

Arkansas basketball ended a three-game losing streak in satisfying fashion Wednesday, sending its rival further into an SEC tailspin.

The Razorbacks (11-10, 2-6 SEC) went on the road and knocked off Missouri 91-84. The Tigers (8-13, 0-8) still haven't won a conference game, while Arkansas has now strung together back-to-back solid performances after nearly upsetting Kentucky over the weekend.

Runs of 13-2 and 14-4 in the first half paved the way for the Hogs' blowout victory. Arkansas was terrific defensively in the first half and held the entire Missouri roster in check outside of Tamar Bates, who scored a game-high 29 points.

Here are four observations from the Hogs' second SEC victory of the season.

Jan. 31: Missouri's Connor Vanover (75) and Arkansas' Jalen Graham fight for a rebound during the first half at Mizzou Arena.

Makhi Mitchell powers Arkansas basketball

Mitchell celebrated his 24th birthday Wednesday night with one of the best performances of his career.

The 6-foot-10 center was a dominant presence on both ends of the floor, gobbling up 14 rebounds and successfully contesting shots at the rim. He was also able to hurt Missouri's defense on the offensive glass and in one-on-one situations, matching a career high with 19 points.

This was Mitchell's second-straight double-double, and Arkansas is all of a sudden stringing together consistent performances from its big men. Jalen Graham scored 13 points and recorded 4 steals. Chandler Lawson, who was the starting center Wednesday, had 6 points.

And perhaps the biggest surprise is that this two-game turnaround coincides with the absence of Trevon Brazile due to a knee injury.

Hogs create easy offense in bunches

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman spoke after Saturday's loss to Kentucky about how the Hogs might need to play with a slower pace given their personnel. On Wednesday night, Arkansas couldn't help but get out in transition thanks to sloppy play from Missouri.

More: Davonte Davis: Five things to know about Arkansas basketball player who has left team.

More: Arkansas basketball can't pull off upset, falls to No. 6 Kentucky

The Tigers committed 18 turnovers, which led to 25 Arkansas points. The Razorbacks also scored 19 fast-break points, and they had a 13-0 advantage in that department at halftime.

The easy baskets and terrific play from Arkansas' bigs led to a 56-30 disparity in paint points and helped the Hogs shoot 54.1%.

This was the best offensive performance for Arkansas in the SEC.

Revolving door at point guard continues

Freshman Layden Blocker got the start at point guard against Missouri, while El Ellis didn't play a single minute three out of the last four games. Keyon Menifield came off the bench and got a majority of the night's minutes at point guard.

Musselman's decision to ride with Blocker and Menifield worked Wednesday. Menifield had 16 points and 3 assists. Blocker chipped in 9 points, but did have 3 turnovers.

Tramon Mark, ole' reliable

With other Razorbacks starting to play better, Tramon Mark's consistency should not be forgotten. The Houston transfer has been terrific even amidst the SEC struggles, and he produced another important performance Wednesday with a team-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas basketball rolls past Missouri behind Makhi Mitchell