FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second straight season, Arkansas basketball's Davonte Davis is leaving the program during the middle of the season.

According to a team spokesperson, Davis is stepping away from the program. The announcement was made just 15 minutes before the Razorbacks' home game against No. 6 Kentucky.

Dec 30, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) looks to pass after recovering a loose ball as UNC Wilmington Seahawks guard KJ Jenkins (0) looks on in the second half at Bud Walton Arena. . Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Davis starred in last year's NCAA Tournament for Arkansas, scoring 25 points and grabbing 8 rebounds in the Hogs Round of 32 win over No. 1 seed Kansas. He also scored 16 points in a First Round victory over Illinois.

More: Three-point shooting woes reappear at worst possible time for Arkansas basketball

More: Ugly season gets even worse as Arkansas basketball gets blown out by Ole Miss

But Davis did not live up to the high expectations coming into his senior year. He averaged 6.7 points and shot 35.8% through 18 games, which were the worst marks of his career.

Davis also left the Arkansas basketball program last year. He left for just two days before returning to the team.

The Razorbacks are 10-9, 1-5 in SEC play.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas basketball's Davonte Davis steps away from the program