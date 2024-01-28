Davonte Davis: Five things to know about Arkansas basketball player who has left team.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A shock stretched across campus on Saturday, Jan. 27, when Arkansas basketball announced that senior guard Davonte Davis was stepping away from the program.

The announcement came just 15 minutes before tipoff against No. 6 Kentucky. The Razorbacks went on to lose to the Wildcats, 63-57.

Here are five things to know about Davis, who has had a roller-coaster career with Arkansas.

Dec 30, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) gestures after making a three point shot against UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 106-90. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Will Davonte Davis return to Arkansas basketball?

It's unknown whether Davis will play another game for the Razorbacks. A one-sentence press release did not provide much context on the situation.

"Arkansas senior guard Davonte Davis has stepped away from the program," an Arkansas spokesperson said.

More: Arkansas basketball can't pull off upset, falls to No. 6 Kentucky

More: Ugly season gets even worse as Arkansas basketball gets blown out by Ole Miss

Head coach Eric Musselman did not provide any further clarity after the loss to Kentucky. He did not answer whether Davis would return this season, referring to the above statement.

This isn't his first time stepping away from the program

Davis also left the Arkansas basketball program last season. He missed one game and stepped away for just two days before returning to the team.

"I think we're just respecting Devo's privacy," Musselman said after Arkansas' 74-61 win over Troy in late November 2022. "Our thoughts are with him, and that's where it is right now."

Sustained struggles in 2023-24

Davis is in the midst of his worst season with the Razorbacks. He's averaging just 6.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

His reputation as an ace defender has also taken a hit, with individual and team struggles on that end of the floor all year.

Signature moment came in 2023 NCAA Tournament

Davis has never put up gaudy stats, averaging 7.2 points across his four seasons, but he became an Arkansas legend with his performance in March Madness last year.

Davis took over a second-round game against No. 1 Kansas, scoring 21 points in the second half to finish with 25 and 8 rebounds in a 72-71 win over the Jayhawks. Davis has been a key figure in the Hogs' two recent trips to the Elite Eight and 2023's appearance in the Sweet 16.

Before his time with the Razorbacks

According to ESPN, the Natural State native was the 86th-ranked recruit in the class of 2020. Davis averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals per game in his senior season with Jacksonville High School.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: 5 things to know about Arkansas basketball's Devo Davis who has left team.