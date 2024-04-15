Moment Bayer Leverkusen fans storm pitch as club win historic Bundesliga title

Bayer Leverkusen fans stormed the pitch as their historic Bundesliga win was confirmed on Sunday 14 April.

Xabi Alonso’s side beat Werder Bremen 5-0 at home to secure their first-ever top-flight title with five games to spare.

The red flares were lit long before full-time and hundreds of fans invaded the BayArena pitch when the referee blew the final whistle.

Leverkusen stormed to the Bundesliga title and can still achieve an “Invincible” season, with 25 wins and four draws from their 29 games so far.