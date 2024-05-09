Mokaev 'confirms' Kape UFC 304 bout in Manchester

Mokaev has won six fights in the UFC since debuting in the promotion in 2022. [Getty Images]

Britain's Muhammad Mokaev has indicated he will fight fellow flyweight Manel Kape at UFC 304 in Manchester on 27 July.

Mokaev, 23, shared a picture of himself with Portugal's Kape, 30, on social media with the caption "July 27th another victory".

The UFC are yet to confirm any bouts for the event at the city's new Co-op Live Arena.

Last month British interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall said he would also be competing on the card.

Mokaev, who is sixth in the UFC's flyweight rankings, in unbeaten during his 13-fight career with his last win coming against Alex Perez in March.

A win over seventh-ranked Kape, who last fought in September in a win over Felipe dos Santos, would put him in strong contention for a title shot.

Champion Alexandre Pantoja retained his belt at UFC 301 last week, beating Steve Erceg by unanimous decision.