MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Date, time, buyers, sellers, players to watch

The clock is ticking for MLB teams to make deals.

We are just hours away from the 2022 MLB trade deadline. And deadline day has already seen some massive fireworks.

The Washington Nationals didn't wait until the last second to make a decision on Juan Soto, as they shipped the superstar outfielder along with first baseman Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade.

So who else could be on the move Tuesday?

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 MLB trade deadline:

When is the MLB trade deadline?

This year the deadline falls on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a few days after the traditional July 31 deadline.

Under the new collective bargaining agreement from this spring, the commissioner has the authority to set the deadline on any date between July 28 and Aug. 3 each year. Rob Manfred went with the later date this year, likely because the regular season was delayed due to the lockout.

Even though the trade deadline is Aug. 2, players can still switch teams after that date. Players can continue to be placed on waivers and then claimed until Aug. 31, which is the last day for a player to join a team and be playoff-eligible.

What time is the MLB trade deadline?

This year's deadline is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Which players are likely to be traded?

There’s no telling which players could be traded, as surprising names are dealt every year.

Beyond Soto, there are plenty of difference-makers that could be on the move before the deadline.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ and Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez are some of the best hitters that could be available.

As for pitchers, the top options include Marlins starter Pablo Lopez, Rangers starter Martin Perez and Cubs reliever David Robertson, among others.

Which teams are likely to be buyers at the deadline?

Teams that think they can win the World Series are likely to be buyers.

In the American League, the firm list of buyers includes the Yankees, Astros, Blue Jays and Twins. On the other side, the Dodgers, Mets, Braves, Cardinals and Brewers are the buyers in the National League.

Other teams currently in the wild-card mix could be buyers, including the Rays, Mariners, Red Sox, White Sox, Padres, Phillies and Giants.

Which teams are likely to be sellers at the deadline?

Organize the standings from worst to first and you’ll likely find the sellers.

The Nationals, Reds, Cubs, Pirates, Marlins, Athletics, Royals and Tigers will look to sell off any veterans that don’t fit their long-term plans. Lower-ranked teams like the Rangers and Angels could hold firm if they hope to contend as soon as next year.

Then there’s the aforementioned wild-card teams that could go either way. The Red Sox are perhaps the biggest unknown, with a number of key impending free agents and no clear path to a World Series in 2022.