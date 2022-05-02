MLB suspends Mets' Buck Showalter, Yoan Lopez for throwing at Phillies' Kyle Schwarber

NEW YORK — The New York Mets were without their manager for Monday's series opener against the Atlanta Braves.

Major League Baseball suspended Buck Showalter for a game and fined him an undisclosed amount after it deemed that Yoan Lopez had intentionally thrown at the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber during the ninth inning of Sunday night's game.

Bench coach Glenn Sherlock stepped into the manager's role for Monday's game.

Lopez was suspended for three games and also fined an undisclosed amount. It is the second time that Lopez has received punishment in the last week after he received a fine stemming from the team's brawl with the Cardinals last Wednesday.

Andrew Tredinnick is the Mets beat writer for NorthJersey.com. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_tred.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mets manager Buck Showalter, pitcher Yoan Lopez suspended by MLB