MLB Rumors: Red Sox acquire RHP Zack Littell from Rangers

Report: Red Sox acquire reliever in trade with Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox reportedly bolstered their bullpen depth on Friday.

According to MLB.com's Kennedi Landry, the Red Sox acquired right-hander Zack Littell from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash considerations.

Littell has appeared in eight games this season for the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express. The 27-year-old righty amassed a 2.25 ERA and 0.917 WHIP through 12 innings.

Previously, Littell had stints in the majors with the Minnesota Twins and San Francisco Giants. Through five MLB seasons, he has a 4.08 ERA and 1.326 WHIP in 145 games.

Boston's acquisition of Littell came shortly after the club placed reliever Kutter Crawford on the 15-day injured list with a hamstring strain. Crawford has shined out of the bullpen this season with a 1.17 ERA over four relief outings.

The Red Sox will begin a three-game series in Philadelphia on Friday night.