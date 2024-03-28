MLB Opening Day: Campfire milkshake, footlong beef dogs highlight new ballpark food items

Opening day of the MLB season is here. Though some games are postponed due to weather, the majority of clubs are set to begin their 162-game season today. The offseason saw many storylines, including superstar Shohei Ohtani's record deal to join the Dodgers and the subsequent gambling scandal as well as the Baltimore Orioles getting a new owner.

One attraction fans league-wide can always be excited about on opening day is the food. Ballparks across the country are rolling out new selections for the 2024 MLB season.

Here are a few of the best:

The Campfire Milkshake (Chicago White Sox)

The White Sox have a new menu for 2024 featuring crispy chicken sandwiches, empanadas (beef or spinach), a pulled pork smash burger, and a Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey and Coke float.

But one of the more notable additions is a dessert at the Huntington Bank Stadium Club: the Campfire Milkshake. It's a chocolate shake topped with graham cracker and toasted marshmallows served in a sundae cup for $15.

The White Sox will have a 16-ounce "Campfire Milkshake" at games this season 👀



It's topped with graham crackers, marshmallows and pieces of chocolate



(via @LevyRestaurants) pic.twitter.com/WKcmXkhcpV — MLB (@MLB) March 26, 2024

The Double MitchWich (Seattle Mariners)

The Mariners are the only team in the MLB with two players named Mitch in their projected starting lineup: designated hitter Mitch Garver and outfielder Mitch Haniger. In a nod to their starters, T-Mobile Stadium will be serving The Double MitchWich, a sandwich that dedicates one half to each Mitch.

Garver's side of the sandwich has marinated pulled pork, Swiss cheese, dijonniase, black forest ham, and sliced pickles on Cuban bread. Haniger's side has grilled chicken breast, marinated tomatoes, Havarti cheese, bacon, and a fried avocado wedge.

This two-sided sandwich costs $15.49.

The Mariners will have a new food item this season called "The Double MitchWich," which features two different halves inspired by Mitch Haniger and Mitch Garver.



The Haniger half contains grilled chicken breast, marinated tomatoes, bacon, Havarti cheese and a fried avocado… pic.twitter.com/ZqaWNBOcw7 — MLB (@MLB) March 26, 2024

The Warehouse Dog (Baltimore Orioles)

The Orioles, in addition to new ownership, are rolling out new features and menu items for the 2024 season. New signature dishes at Brick & Whistle Food Co. (the stadium hospitality team) include an Omaha steak burger, rotisserie chicken platter, and chicken flatbread sandwich.

But perhaps the most notable addition comes with the Warehouse Dog. It's a foot-long beef hot dog with crispy onions, horseradish-infused sauce, pit beef queso fundido, and pickled pico served on a pretzel bun.

The Warehouse Dog is one of the new offerings at Oriole Park for the 2024 MLB season.

The Pennant Pickle Dog (Houston Astros)

Baltimore isn't the only defending AL division winner with a new dog this season. Houston's Minute Maid park will be serving up lots of new items in 2024, including crawfish fried rice, Cajun root beer floats, Creole-smoked turkey legs, and the Pennant Pickle Dog.

The foot-long Texas chili Angus hot dog comes with fried pickle chips, dill aioli, jalapeño slaw, and green onions for $15.49.

Ballpark food!! Highlighted by the Pennant Pickle Dog and Crawfish Fried Rice. pic.twitter.com/NziXYz7HM8 — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) February 8, 2024

MLB opening day matchups

The season began on March 20 with the Dodgers and San Diego Padres facing off in Seoul, South Korea, but the season begins domestically on March 28.

Here's how the schedule looks (all start times are ET):

