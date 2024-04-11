Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, reportedly in negotiations to plead guilty in gambling scandal

The Los Angeles Dodgers fired Shohei Ohtani's interpreter due to allegations of "a massive theft" reported to involve millions of dollars. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

The former interpreter of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is in negotiations to plead guilty in connection to the alleged theft of Ohtani's money for gambling, Tim Arango and Michael S. Schmidt of the New York Times reported Wednesday.

The Dodgers announced Ippei Mizuhara had been fired from his role as Ohtani's interpreter last month due to claims from Ohtani's representation that Mizuhara stole funds from the Japanese star’s bank account to cover debts owed to an illegal bookmaker. The amount was reported to be millions of dollars. Ohtani's representatives were reportedly quick to request a legal investigation into the scheme, and MLB opened its own investigation two days after Mizuhara's firing.

Ohtani has been interviewed by the feds as part of the legal investigation, which began about three weeks ago, according to the New York Times. He broke his silence regarding the scandal on March 26, saying that he "never bet on baseball or any other sports."

The probe is reportedly a joint effort led by the Los Angeles branch of the Internal Revenue Service’s criminal division, the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of California. Mizuhara will be represented by Michael Freedman in the case, the report said. Freedman is a former federal prosecutor who regularly defends white-collar criminals.

Prosecutors have reportedly secured evidence to prove that Mizuhara could have stolen more money from Ohtani than the previously cited $4.5 million. Further, the authorities have reportedly discovered that Mizuhara was able to change Ohtani’s bank account settings to ensure the two-way phenom didn't receive alerts about transactions.

This story will be updated.