Mizzou football lands Georgia State transfer running back Marcus Carroll, addressing area of need

Mizzou football procured another player from the portal.

Per a report from On3 on Monday morning, the Tigers have secured a commitment from Georgia State running back Marcus Carroll — a first-team all-Sun Belt selection this season.

Missouri now has two pledges out of the portal, both addressing future areas of need.

The Tigers secured a commitment from ex-Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride, an East St. Louis grad, out of the portal last week, filling a potential left behind by seemingly NFL Draft-bound starters Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Kris Abrams-Draine.

Carroll fills a similar looming gap.

Oct 19, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers running back Marcus Carroll (23) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers will lose star running back Cody Schrader, who finished eighth in this year’s Heisman Trophy voting, after their Cotton Bowl appearance Dec. 29. Likewise, Schrader’s backup, Rock Bridge grad Nathaniel Peat, is also set to leave at the end of the season. Both tailbacks are out of eligibility.

Carroll, listed at 5 foot 10, 210 pounds, played all 12 games for the Panthers in the 2023 season and scored 13 touchdowns. The senior out of Union City, Georgia, ran for 1,350 yards this season for an average of 112.5 per game, which was the eighth most in the FBS. He caught 234 yards worth of passes during the 2023 campaign.

After spending three seasons as a backup at Georgia State, appearing in 27 games and scoring nine times, Carroll took over the starting duties for the Atlanta-based team this year. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry on 274 touches and had three fumbles.

Carroll entered the portal on Dec. 4. Rivals rates him as the No. 188 available transfer in the nation, and the 16th-ranked running back.

The running back visited Missouri over the weekend. He’ll join a running back room that’s set to return promising freshman Jamal Roberts and redshirt freshman Tavorus Jones.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou lands Georgia State transfer running back Marcus Carroll