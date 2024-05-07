Mitchell in talks over new Exeter City contract

Demetri Mitchell was injured in the Carabao Cup fourth-round loss to Middlesbrough in November [Rex Features]

Exeter City are in talks over a new contract with winger Demetri Mitchell.

The former Manchester United player made a big impact in the early part of this season before a knee injury forced him to miss the rest of the campaign.

Experienced former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll and highly rated young goalkeeper Harry Lee are also in talks, as are Zak Jules and Caleb Watts.

Midfielder Kyle Taylor is one of seven players who will leave the club.

Experienced academy gradates Alex Hartridge and Harry Kite have already announced their departures.

Gary Woods, Joe O'Connor and Harrison King are also leaving, as is striker James Scott, whose contract will formally end having moved to St Mirren in January.

“We are working hard on all the players and hopefully they commit to Exeter very soon," manager Gary Caldwell said of those players he is still in talks with.

"Everyone’s situations are different in terms of needs with a contract, everyone has family situations, so we are working with that.

"We want it to work sooner rather than later so come June 20 we have as much of the squad together who are ready to start the preparation for the new season.”