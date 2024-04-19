Mitchell Christian hoping state-of-the-art shooting system will grow basketball programs

Apr. 19—MITCHELL — The technology revolution has arrived for Mitchell Christian basketball.

The Noah Shooting System, a shot-tracking system from the Noah Basketball company, was recently installed on the west basket of Mitchell Christian's Baas Auditorium back in February. The goal with having the system is to help the players create a more consistent shooting motion to better suit the team in games.

"It helps consistency more than anything else with their shooting," boys basketball head coach Chris Nemec said. "It gives you constant feedback. If you go and spend time on it, you'll get a feel for what it'll be like to get this arc and this depth, and it will help you become a consistent shooter."

According to a press release, the Noah system uses machine learning, allowing players to receive instant, verbal feedback they can actively use to correct their form, helping to build the muscle memory needed for the perfect shot. The

Noah system has data stored from over 570 million shots

taken by players of all skill levels, and the software is used by an array of colleges and universities, along with 28 of the 30 NBA teams, according to the company.

Players can access the system through a side panel on the unit, loading their name into the system and setting the parameters before going out to practice. A motion camera positioned above the basket captures each shot, measuring the player's arc angle, depth, and left/right position.

The information is relayed to the player during the session through an automated voice on the unit, and it will signal a "perfect shot" if certain conditions are met. The data is also stored on a software program where coaches can analyze the data with the players and make adjustments to create a more consistent shot.

It's the idea of creating consistency that will hopefully lead to the growth of the Mitchell Christian basketball programs.

"The Noah system will be able to allow our basketball players to improve their shooting accuracy and consistency, when the program is utilized on a regular basis," athletic director Sarah Lieber said. "This will assist in developing our players' abilities and confidence levels as we seek to continue to grow and develop our programs from year to year."

With the help of members of the school community who want to see Mitchell Christian basketball grow, the school was able to purchase the system. According to the company's website, the system costs $4,499 plus a $99 shipping fee.

Beyond helping players create a more consistent shooting motion, the hope with the Noah system is to develop open more scoring opportunities given the current philosophy of most teams on the court.

"You look at the way basketball is played, kids basically shoot layups or from three," Nemec said, "but in order to be competitive, you have to have a number of players who put the ball in the basket. It's about getting kids more confident in their abilities to shoot, and being able to contribute in order to win games."