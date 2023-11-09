Mississippi State basketball score updates vs. Arizona State in Barstool Sports Invitational

CHICAGO — As Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans put it on Monday, Christmas is here. Of course, he was referring to the start of the college basketball season.

MSU opens the 2023-2024 slate against Arizona State in the Barstool Sports Invitational on Wednesday (8 p.m., Barstool.TV). The Bulldogs are coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019.

Mississippi State is part of a nonconference doubleheader played at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The Bulldogs will be without three crucial pieces as forwards KeShawn Murphy and Tolu Smith recover from injuries and guard Shakeel Moore is sidelined because of a violation of team rules, per Jans.

Jans is entering his second season at the helm after he was hired in 2022 from New Mexico State. Bobby Hurley is entering his ninth season at Arizona State after leading the Sun Devils to the NCAA Tournament last season.

Mississippi State took part in last year's Barstool Sports Invitational in Philadelphia. MSU took down Akron in what wound up being a Quadrant 3 win.

TIPOFF: 8 p.m.

STREAMING: Barstool.TV

