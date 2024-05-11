Minnesota takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Denver

Denver Nuggets (57-25, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26, third in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Timberwolves -2.5; over/under is 204

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 117-90 in the last meeting. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 24 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 19 points.

The Timberwolves have gone 37-15 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 9.2.

The Nuggets are 10-6 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver is 6-6 in one-possession games.

The Timberwolves average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than the Timberwolves allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gobert is shooting 66.1% and averaging 14.0 points for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 26.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 109.7 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 108.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Rudy Gobert: day to day (personal).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.