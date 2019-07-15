Sylvia Fowles passes Lisa Leslie, breaks WNBA double-double record in win against Mercury

Sylvia Fowles broke Lisa Leslie's double-double record on Sunday night while leading the Lynx past the Mercury. (Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

Sylvia Fowles has been a dominant force down low throughout her 12 seasons in the WNBA.

Sunday night was yet another example — one that will go down in the WNBA record books.

Fowles finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds in the Minnesota Lynx’s 75-62 win against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday night at the Target Center. The performance marked her 158th career double-double, which broke Lisa Leslie’s all-time WNBA record of 157.

“I don’t think it’s actually sunk in just yet,” Fowles said, via Lynx Radio. “Probably when I go home and wind down and relax it’ll probably kick in. But for the most part, it feels good. It feels like all my hard work has finally paid off, not just from this record but just knowing that the hustle and the bustle of trying to get it done day in and day out.”

The five-time WNBA All-Star has averaged a double-double in six seasons, including the last two with the Lynx, and is on pace to hit the mark again this year. Through just 16 games, Fowles has averaged 14.2 points and 9.9 rebounds for Minnesota.

What made Fowles’ historic night even more impressive, however, was that she did it matched up against Phoenix center Brittney Griner — easily one of the best centers in the WNBA.

That matchup, however, is one that Fowles always looks forward to.

“She makes you think,” Fowles said, via Lynx Radio. “She makes you have to go out there and actually do stuff that’s out of your means because she’s so long and she’s so agile. I look forward to those challenges.”

All five of the Lynx starters scored in double figures in the win on Sunday night in Minneapolis, and held Phoenix star DeWanna Bonner — who finished with 27 points while shooting 8-of-18 from the field — to just five points in the second half.

The win marks Minnesota’s fourth in its past five games.

“Everybody was locked in tonight,” Fowles said, via Lynx Radio. “They gave their full focus, full effort and it worked in our favor. We came out on top.”

