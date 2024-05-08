Advertisement

Mike Tyson trains as fans spot ‘fault’ ahead of Jake Paul fight

holly patrick
·1 min read

Mike Tyson was filmed training for his upcoming fight against Jake Paul, but fans spotted a “fault” in the clip posted to his Instagram this week.

The former world heavyweight champion, 58, will fight the YouTuber, 27, on 20 July in at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations has confirmed the bout will be sanctioned as a professional boxing match.

Tyson posted a montage of himself training with coach Rafael Cordeiro, prompting fans to demand he upload “unedited footage” to his page.

One social media user wrote: “Has anyone noticed every single training clip is edited after 2-3 punches to tighten up whatever his real speed [is].”