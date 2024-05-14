Mike Tyson believes Tyson Fury will win in fight against Ukrainian boxer Usyk

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former champion Mike Tyson believes Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) is more likely to win in the fight against Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) for the title of undisputed heavyweight world champion.

Source: BoxingScene citing Tyson, as reported by Champion

Quote: "That is going to be an interesting fight. I'm going towards Tyson Fury because I think he's just going to overpower him. He's going to catch up with him and overpower him. I got to go with Fury. I think he's the best fighter in the world, especially in the heavyweight division. Great fighters lose, great fighters look bad, that doesn't stop them from being great fighters."

Background:

The Usyk-Fury fight will take place on 18 May. The fight was originally scheduled for 17 February, but the Englishman was injured during a training camp.

Prior to that, a clash occurred between the teams of the two boxers. Tyson Fury's father, John, headbutted one of Usyk's team members.

