Mike Purcell wants to re-sign with Broncos and wear throwback uniform

It’s safe to say the Denver Broncos’ new throwback uniforms are a big hit.

Fans love the “Orange Crush” look and players do, too. Even former players.

Broncos free agent defensive lineman Mike Purcell tweeted his excitement about the throwback uniform on Monday. The veteran defender told the team to re-sign him “so I can rock” the new uniform.

ABOUT TIME!! Now sign me back so I can rock them!! https://t.co/p1BeXPt1oj — Michael Purcell (@m_purcell64) April 22, 2024

Purcell undoubtedly wanted to re-sign with Denver even before the new throwbacks dropped, but this is still a notable sign of a uniform’s success. A player is asking a team to sign him so he can wear the new uniform. Well done, designers.

Purcell, 33, has previously made it clear that he wants to finish his career with the Broncos. Before hitting free agency this spring, Purcell played in Denver from 2019-2023, totaling 166 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one safety in 65 games (37 starts).

If the Broncos do re-sign Purcell, it will likely happen after the draft.

