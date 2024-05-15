Mike Norvell explains why he chose to stay with FSU football; thoughts on OL Darius Washington

Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell continues to make his rounds across the state with his booster tour. His next stop will be in Jacksonville on Wednesday, then in Panama City on Thursday and in Tampa on Sunday.

Last Thursday, on the Dusty and Danny, Norvell expressed his love for FSU after rumors surfaced that he was considered for the Alabama head-coaching job.

"Florida State, the job that I get to work, is truly special, and it is a special place," Norvell said on the Sirius XM radio show. "You go through your career, and you know opportunities, conversations whatever they might be, you know, and it's the same for assistant coaches, you know, as they go and you know, young men when they're getting to pick places of where they want to choose to go to school, it's always about the fit.

"And you know, I truly believe that I have a special opportunity at a special place and you know, we really poured our heart into this program and continue to push it to get it back to where I was ultimately believe it deserves to be and that's among the elite of college football and we're excited about the the steps that have been taken."

Norvell, who will be entering his fifth season with the Seminoles, signed an eight-year extension last January and will run through Dec. 31, 2026.

Mike Norvell praises left tackle Darius Washington; Has high hopes for offensive line

Florida State offensive lineman Darius Washington (76) warms up as FSU football players work on their skills during practice Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

Norvell spoke to the media outlets during the ACC spring meeting about his returning offensive line. He is excited about this year's group, some of whom are returning from injuries. Then, left tackle Darius Washington's name was mentioned.

"We've got Darius Washington, who I think is going to have a chance to be an All-American left tackle and a guy that has been remarkable for us," Norvell told the press.

The All-ACC tackle will be entering his sixth season with the Seminoles after starting 10 of the 13 games. He also was rated with a 76.1 PFF grade and was Phil Steel's All-American Honorable Mention after being credited with only allowing one sack and 11 quarterback pressures, according to 247 Sports.

