FSU football coach Mike Norvell teams with Urban Meyer to win Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell and former Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer teamed up to win the 2024 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge.

Norvell and Meyer defeated South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and Houston Nutt after outlasting the pair in four extra holes.

With Norvell and Meyer victorious, both were rewarded a share of $300,000, which will go to their own non-profit organization.

For Norvell, it's the Keep Climbing Family Foundation.

“It was a game of response. We saw some good, and we saw some bad. We just continued to make the plays necessary. Coach Meyer came through in the clutch and it was just a great round,” Norvell said afterward. “I thought we did a really good job of playing together. Coach Meyer had some big putts in critical moments. The timing of our scoring was critical.”

Norvell and Meyer are two of the 24 coaches that participated in this national golfing event. The two carded three eagles and three birdies that helped secure their victory.

“I’m a big Seminoles fan today. We played well, and ham and egged it all day,” Meyer said. “Mike can hit the ball 310-320, so every hole we were in position. It was a little bit of a marathon.”

The Peach Bowl challenge also generated an additional $17,840 through a silent auction. PGA golfer Matt Kuchar added $2,850, totaling 320,690, contributing to $9.7 million in scholarships and charity since 2007.

Throughout his time, Norvell has won 42,500 in the event's history, while Meyer received $192,500 all-time.

