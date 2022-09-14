Mike McDaniel reveals TMI showering habits as 49ers assistant coach

McDaniel reveals TMI showering habits as 49ers assistant originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mike McDaniel spent five years with the 49ers on Kyle Shanahan's coaching staff. While he made an impact big enough to warrant a promotion to offensive coordinator last season and, eventually, the new head coach of the Miami Dolphins, he apparently made a few questionable hygiene decisions in the Bay.

On Wednesday, McDaniel disclosed his odd habits to Dolphins reporters.

"I actually get more sleep now than I did in my past endeavors," McDaniel said. "That’s partially because it didn’t matter. I used to be able to really push it from game day to almost Wednesday without showering.

"Now, that would be obvious. I can’t hide."

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed another out-of-the-box routine for McDaniel during the NFL season.

He also wouldnâ€™t eat much and regularly lose a lot of weight during the season. https://t.co/f0EiEABylX — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 14, 2022

McDaniel's tenure in Miami got off to a fantastic start Sunday, as the Dolphins defeated Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, 20-7, at Hard Rock Stadium.

The game temperature at kickoff in Miami was 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and the real feel was measured at 102 degrees.

It's probably wise that McDaniel has altered his showering habits in his new role and new humid city.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast